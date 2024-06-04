August 11, 1982 — May 27, 2024

Sarah Elise Bain, 41, died on Monday, May 27 at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, surrounded by loved ones after a year-long battle with triple-negative breast cancer.

Sarah was born August 11, 1982, in Seoul, South Korea, and was adopted by the Bain family, arriving in the US on January 5, 1983. She grew up in Overland Park, Kansas, and graduated from Shawnee Mission South High School in 2001. She furthered her education by obtaining a Bachelors of Science in Mass Communications at Kansas State University. In 2011, she met Christopher Miller, and they married in 2015. They began their married life by moving to Texas, where Sarah built her sales career from the ground up. Her success at Pearson in San Antonio led to a Sales Development Manager role at SolarWinds in Austin in 2017. In 2019, she was recruited by Bonterra Tech as Director of Account Management and advanced to Senior Director in 2022. In 2023, she achieved a major career goal with Bonterra promoting her to Vice President of Account Management.

Sarah had a love for her family, friends, travel, a heart for feeding others, and a great love for animals, especially her beloved Dalmatian, Monroe. She is survived by her husband, Christopher Miller, her sister, Rachel Bain, and her parents, Dale and Sherlyn Bain; in-laws, Gary and Pam Miller, sister-in-law, Meghan Long (Matt); aunts, uncles, and cousins; and numerous close friends.

There will be celebration of life services held on Friday, June 7 at 1pm at Colonial Presbyterian Church, 9500 Wornall, Kansas City, Missouri as well as on Friday, June 21 at 7pm in Umlauf Sculpture Gardens, 605 Azie Morton Rd, Austin, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Dalmatian Rescue of Colorado at https://dalmatianrescueco.org/donate.html or to the Colonial Presbyterian Church Food Pantry at https://pushpay.com/g/colonialskc where the fund can be designated as “Memorial Sarah Bain Miller.”

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.