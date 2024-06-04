With its first Johnson County location in the works, a “dirty soda” chain already appears to have plans for a second one.

Utah-based soda chain Swig has submitted a development plan for a new location in southern Overland Park.

Swig aims to operate at the Quivira Crossing shopping center

The soda chain aims to open a new location at the northeast corner of 135th Street and Quivira Road.

At the Quivira Crossings shopping center, Swig will operate near other businesses like Nautical Bowls, Hakata Sushi & Hibachi and Imo’s Pizza.

The plan will go before the Overland Park Planning Commission for approval at its July 8 meeting.

Swig serves ‘dirty sodas’ and other sweet treats

‘Dirty sodas’ consist of mixing different syrups and creams with a variety of sodas.

Some of Swig’s existing flavors include the “spring fling” (with has Dr. Pepper, vanilla, strawberry puree and coconut cream) and the “Big Al” (which has Diet Coke, coconut and fresh lime).

Customers can also opt to create their own flavor combinations.

In addition to soda, the Swig menu also features other drinks like hot chocolate, “Revivers” (flavored energy drinks) and “Refreshers” (flavored waters).

Another Swig location is in the works in JoCo

The Utah-based chain has begun building a new location on the site of a former burger eatery in Mission.

Construction began at the new Mission location earlier this spring, with expected completion toward the end of the summer.

The chain also has plans for another Overland Park location off of 91st Street and Metcalf Avenue.

