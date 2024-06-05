March 14th, 1944 – May 30th, 2024 Bettina Bost Ghiselli of Prairie Village, Kansas passed away at age 80 on May 30, 2024. She is survived by her husband Bill of Prairie Village, and her daughter Michelle of Washington, DC, son Peter and grandson Baron of Las Vegas, Nevada, and brother Dr. Frederic Bost of Marin, California. Bettina grew up in her beloved San Francisco and Belvedere, California, graduating from Redwood High School and earning a B.S. in biology from San Francisco State College. Family always came first for Bettina, but she found time for a 20-year career with the U.S. Postal Service while channeling her love for animals into a 30-year vocation as a docent and zoo school teacher at the Kansas City Zoo. As a founding member of the still-active 49-year-old Kansas Extension Homemakers Council group #4275, Bettina led by example demonstrating commitment to her community and solidarity for women through fellowship and support for survivors of domestic violence. Other passions included calligraphy, bargain hunting at garage sales and thrift stores, collecting beanie babies, battling with the one-armed bandits at the “boats,” her adored (and much spoiled) rescue kitties, and spending time with family, preferably on the beaches of Northern California (notably Limantour, Stinson, Point Reyes, and Drake’s Beach). Known for never leaving the house without her lipstick, she will be remembered for her warm heart, her uninhibited laughter, and her world-famous, top-secret toffee recipe. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests adopting a rescue pet or making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association of Johnson County, Kansas.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.