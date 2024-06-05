Inside JCPRD: It’s time to take a journey to the past with “Anastasia: The Musical!”

By Guy Gardner

It’s the classic story. A young girl has amnesia and isn’t sure who she is. A wealthy woman is searching for a long-lost family member and offering quite the reward. Con men are after the reward and convince the girl with amnesia to pretend she’s the missing princess.

Okay… maybe not THAT classic. But DEFINITELY memorable, and a story you may have seen when the 1997 film was released into theaters. The story of “Anastasia” was the first film of 20th Century Fox Animation and was a box office hit.

The movie featured voices of some actors you MAY know…Meg Ryan, John Cusack, Kelsey Grammer, Christopher Lloyd, Hank Azaria, Angela Lansbury, Bernadette Peters…okay I’m out of breath. You get it.

In 2017 the story was written for the Broadway stage by Stephen Flaherty, Lynn Ahrens, and Terrence McNally and played for 808 performances before closing in 2019.

Theatre in the Park is excited to be one of the first community theatres in our area to produce the show in our season of stories centered around strong female characters.

“”Anastasia” is the story of a young girl who may or may not be the surviving member of the Romanov Royal Family who were killed in the Russian Revolution in 1918,” says Director Barb Nichols. “Anya’s story is one of hope, determination, and finding one’s place in the world. This show is grand in every way… we travel from Russia to Paris, attend nightclubs, the ballet, there is suspense, and of course, a love story.”

Prepare to be dazzled as you are transported to a world of glittering ballrooms, snowy streets, and bustling Parisian cafes. The magic of “Anastasia” lies not only in its stunning visuals and captivating score but also in its heartwarming story that will leave you believing in the power of dreams.

“”Anastasia” had a successful Broadway run starting in 2017 and was nominated for numerous awards. This is the first time it has been performed at Theatre in the Park and a premiere at the park is always special,” Nichols adds. “The stage at Theatre in the Park is the perfect showcase for a grand show like “Anastasia.” Our costumer is working on over 130 costumes!”

This season at Theatre in the Park emphasizes strong female characters, and “Anastasia” is no exception.

“Let’s start with Anya…a young girl who does not remember who she is but is trying to find her place in the world. She is full of grit, determination, and hope and is willing to take big risks to fulfill her dreams,” says Nichols. “The show also features the Dowager (think Maggie Smith in Downton Abbey), who hopes against hope that someone from her family has survived a tragic event. Every musical needs some comedic relief, and we get that from Lily, a Royal refugee in Paris, missing Russia, and serving as Lady in Waiting for the Dowager.”

Join us for a night you won’t forget when “Anastasia” opens June 14 and runs through June 22.

Showtime is 8:30 p.m. with the box office opening at 7 p.m. and the gates at 7:30 p.m. Order reserved seats early and take your time getting to the theater as the seat will be ready and waiting for you. Reserved seats are just $20.

Anytime tickets are $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $7 for ages 4-10, and children under 3 are free, but a ticket is required. Discounted tickets are available during the Thrifty Thursday performance (June 20) and can only be purchased at the box office.

More information can be found at theatrienthepark.org.