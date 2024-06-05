April 16th, 1940 – May 30th, 2024

Kathryn Gay Clark passed away peacefully on May 30, 2024, at the Homestead Assisted Living in Overland Park, Kansas, at the age of 84.

Kathy was born on April 16, 1940, in Denver Colorado, and spent her early years in Denver until moving to Jewell County, Kansas where she later graduated from Jewell High School in 1958. Kathy was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart Bob. Their marriage was blessed with three sons, Craig, Bryan, and Jeff. After a few years of living in Topeka and Concordia, in 1964 they settled on a farm near Formoso, Kansas. After selling the farm in 1999 they retired to Salina, Kansas, where they resided until 2018 when they moved once more to Overland Park, Kansas.

Kathy was a wonderful homemaker who loved her family with all her heart. Kathy truly enjoyed her boys’ and then grandchildren’s activities and could always be found at a baseball diamond, a basketball court, a football field, a track meet, music programs, and too many other events to list. Kathy was also a loyal fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, and Kansas State University and rarely missed a game if they were on TV to watch.

Kathy had many hobbies and activities she loved to do from quilting, playing cards, square dancing or gathering with friends. Gardening was a passion, and she could always be found outdoors tending to her plants and flowers. Kathy loved to travel and would especially look forward to trips to Colorado to visit cousins and get back in the mountains. She enjoyed many trips across the United States and Canada. Kathy was a great cook and was always up for the challenge of keeping everyone fed from cookouts at the lake, and homemade donuts on the opening day of pheasant season to catering meals to various fields during wheat harvest.

Kathy and Bob were active members of the United Methodist Church in Courtland, Kansas where they served on many committees after moving to Salina, they joined the First Covenant Church family.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents Wendell and Georgia Intermill and her husband Bob. Before Bob’s death in 2019, they celebrated 60 years of marriage.

Kathy is survived by her three sons – Craig (Nancy) Beloit, KS; Bryan (Julie) and Jeff (Jennifer) Overland Park, KS; Grandchildren – Ashley Clark of Atlanta, GA; Kyle Clark (Shahriela) Dallas, TX; Chelsea (Chad) Nelan Denver, CO; Tyrel Clark (Rachael) Virginia Beach, VA; Taylor Clark, Riley (Robin) Clark, Garrett (Amanda) Clark and Carsen Clark of Kansas City Metro Area. Great-grandchildren – Kynslee Clark, Logan LeVan, Ellie and Ivy Coleman, Micah and Luke Nelan, and Miles Clark. She is also survived by her brother Ron Intermill of Columbia, SC; niece DJ of Columbia, SC, nephew Kirk (Beth) of Fairfax, VA, and extended family and friends.

The Cremation Center of Kansas City is in charge of arrangements and a graveside service will take place at Caldwell Cemetery near Formoso at a later date.

We have so many memories of Kathy as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, cousin, aunt, and friend. We miss her so much but know we have another angel watching over us from heaven.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.