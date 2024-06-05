Michael Hoffman

August 16, 1942 — June 2, 2024

Michael Ray (Mike) Hoffman, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died on June 2, 2024, at the age of 81. He was born in Marion, Kansas, on August 16, 1942, to Floyd William (Jerry) and Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Hoffman. He graduated from Center High School in 1960, playing basketball in high school and junior college. In 1962 he went to work for his dad who owned Mission Highlands Super Market. The store closed in 1995 and he then went to work as a sales rep for retail merchandiser Crossmark.

He married Marsha Peter in 1963 and they had two children. They enjoyed many summers at their Ozark’s lakehouse, swimming, boating, and hosting many get togethers with family and friends. They also enjoyed many trips to worldwide destinations thanks to AWG. He loved to bowl and was a member of many couples and singles leagues in his earlier years. In his later years, he loved playing golf with friends at the lake. Mike will be remembered for his love of all sports, but especially the KC Chiefs, KC Royals, and the K-State Wildcats.

He is survived by Marsha, his wife of 59 years, his children Matt Hoffman (Maria) of Lenexa, KS and Marlo Marten (Brad) of Shawnee, KS. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Madison and Makayla Hoffman, Kate and Will Marten, and his sister Jerrilyn Schroer (Jim). He is preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Betty Hoffman.

Please join us for a celebration of Mike’s life on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Johnson County Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Avenue, from 12-3 p.m. Memories can be shared starting at 1:30 and Mike would love it if you wore a shirt or jersey representing your favorite sports team.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.