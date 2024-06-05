Overland Park Police say that five men were arrested and one was hospitalized following a dispute inside an apartment early Wednesday afternoon.

Ofc. John Lacy, spokesperson for Overland Park Police, says officers were called to The Lodge of Overland Park Apartments, 7575 West 106th St., at about 12:35 p.m.

Lacy says all six men were playing video games inside the second-story apartment when things escalated.

“All five guys jumped this one guy,” Lacy said. “Just basically jumped him.”

The victim was able to escape from his attackers by jumping from the balcony.

Lacy says that another person in the apartment complex saw that the man was bleeding and running, so they called 911.

A Johnson County Med-Act ambulance transported the injured man, only identified as being in his early 20s, to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“No weapons were involved on this one,” Lacy said. “It was all punches, kicks and stuff like that.”

Lacy says the victim was able to point officers to the apartment where he was beaten up.

All five suspects were still inside the apartment when officers arrived. Lacy says those men will be booked into the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center later Wednesday once detectives complete their work.

“He [the victim] will probably spend the night in the hospital, and he will have some stitches,” Lacy said.

Lacy says all the suspects are adults, with the youngest being 18-years-old.