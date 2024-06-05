Richard Earl Mistler

August 20th, 1940 – May 27th, 2024

Richard Mistler, 83, of Fairway, KS, passed away on May 27, 2024, surrounded by his extended family after living gracefully and with dignity through Lewy Body Dementia.

Rich was born on August 20, 1940, to Alvin J. and Geraldine Cook Mistler. He grew up in Kansas City and Topeka, Kansas, and spent many summers helping at his grandparents’ farm in Russell, Kansas. He earned a degree in Chemical Engineering from Kansas State University where he was President of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and an MBA from Purdue University. Rich retired as a Senior Vice President of Wealth Management at UBS in 2018 and was a resident of Kansas City for over 60 years.

Rich dedicated himself to helping others achieve success in life. During his 50 years as a financial advisor, he assisted countless families and individuals to achieve financial stability, higher education, and a stress-free retirement. Rich loved reading self-help books and was known to give them to his family members for Christmas. He served on the board of trustees at Kansas State University, his beloved alma mater, and helped create self-development programs for K-State students through Blue Key and the Staley School of Leadership. He established the Mistler Family Foundation to fund myriad non-profit organizations and a donor-advised fund at the Greater Kansas City Community Foundation that supports a college scholarship program. In his free time, Richard enjoyed hiking, hunting, fly fishing, and sitting quietly in the beauty of a watershed, forest, or field of wildflowers in Kansas and Colorado. In his local community, he was an active member of the Parables class at Old Mission United Methodist Church for over 50 years establishing enduring friendships that enriched his life immensely.

Richard is survived by his longtime companion Linda Crain, brother Tom (Joan), sister Barbara Mistler Crew (Charley), daughter Megan Mistler (Scott), son John (Ania), grandchildren Lindsay and Luke Jackson and Mila and Ayla Mistler, nieces Susan Mistler (Otis), Carolyn Mistler Fendelman (Jonathon), Heather Crew Hendricks (Thad) and nephew William Mistler. He is preceded in death by his parents, former wife Margaret “Maggie” Jones Mistler, and nephew Michael Crew.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at Old Mission United Methodist Church, 5519 State Park Rd, Fairway, Kansas 66205. While not expected, flowers for the service are welcome, or a donation to the Rich Mistler Memorial Fund at the Kansas State University Foundation that will be used to support ongoing self-development programs for students. Contributions may be sent to: KSU Foundation, 1800 Kimball Ave., Ste 200, Manhattan, KS 66502, please indicate fund M47477. To make a gift online, go to ksufoundation.org/give/mistler

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.