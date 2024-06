January 22, 1952 – June 2, 2024

Stephen C. Palmer, age 72, passed away on June 2, 2024. Please check back soon for a full obituary.

A visitation will be held from 10-11 am on Saturday, June 22, 2024 with a memorial service beginning at 11am, both at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, Kansas.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.