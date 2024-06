September 22, 1930 – May 30, 2024

William “Bill” Francis Slamin passed away on May 30, 2024 at the age of 93. Please check back for a full obituary.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 10 at 2pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 7100 Hadley St, Overland Park, KS 66204. He will be laid to rest at Pleasant View Cemetery in Shawnee, Kansas.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.