Johnson County Wastewater and the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment issued a public health advisory after a sewer line break was discovered late Wednesday night in Lenexa.

The break happened east of Nieman Road near 81st Street, along Turkey Creek.

In a news release, Johnson County Wastewater says it’s a 21-inch sanitary sewer line and that recent heavy rains caused the damage.

“JCW is on site and working to contain the sewage flow into the creek,” the news release said. “They are pumping the flow around the break and back into the sewer.”

The area of Turkey Creek impacted by the health advisory stretches from 81st Street and Nieman Road east to the 7900 block of Switzer Road in Shawnee.

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment says that people and pets should avoid coming into contact with the creek water in the area until further notice.

According to the release, the break does not impact or affect the tap water system.

Two large pumps ran overnight, diverting sewage flow around the break.

Signs near the pumps warn of “harmful levels of bacteria present in water” and that people or pets who come into contact with the water should wash with clean soap and water as soon as possible.

Johnson County Wastewater says they are monitoring the break and conducting water quality tests to determine when the notice can be lifted.

The news release did not provide a timeline for the sewer line’s repair and only stated that an update would be sent out once the public health advisory was lifted.