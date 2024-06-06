The primary election filing deadline for candidates passed on Monday in Johnson County. Now, the Post looks to the primary election to see who will appear on ballots for voters heading to the polls Aug. 6.

Board of County Commissioners

One candidate withdrew and one entered the race for the Johnson County Commission sixth district seat as the filing deadline drew to a close on Monday. But there will still be three candidates on the ballot in the nonpartisan election Aug. 6.

Incumbent Shirley Allenbrand will face Tony Bergida of Olathe and Mike Storm of Olathe in the primary. Storm entered the race as Gardner Mayor Steve Shute withdrew Monday.

Shute said Tuesday he had decided to end his candidacy because he didn’t see a path forward, given how his fundraising had been going. Shute said he wanted to avoid a protracted primary battle.

Storm, a small business owner, said he hoped to see Shute continue in the race. But once it became clear Shute was withdrawing, Storm decided to step in because as a long-time resident, he wanted “the seat to go back to the people.”

Storm ran unsuccessfully last year for a spot on the Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees.

Bergida is a financial manager for a research and development company and member of the Olathe Planning Commission. Allenbrand has been an owner and operator of senior care facilities and a consultant for a variety of businesses.

The top two vote getters will go on to the general election in November.

District attorney, sheriff and Kansas Board of Education

Of the races coming up in August, three — district attorney, sheriff and state Board of Education — are especially competitive.

For district attorney, two Democrats and two Republicans will vie for a chance to run the prosecutor’s office as district attorney for the 10th Judicial District, which covers Johnson County.

Republican Steve Howe of Lenexa, who has held the office since 2009, faces a challenge by Republican David Greenwald, an Overland Park lawyer who has worked for prosecutors’ offices in Douglas, Wyandotte and Johnson counties.

On the Democratic side, former Johnson County assistant DA Vanessa Riebli of Olathe will run against Zach Thomas, a former city prosecutor and defense lawyer from Lenexa.

The primary will narrow the field to one candidate from each party.

In the sheriff’s race, Republican Calvin Hayden of Gardner will face his first opposition for the top law enforcement spot this year in a Republican primary with Doug Bedford, former Johnson County Undersheriff in Hayden’s office.

The winner of that contest will face Democrat Byron Roberson, of Overland Park. Roberson is the police chief in Prairie Village.

Meanwhile, Republican residents in some of the county’s school districts will choose among three candidates for the fourth seat on the state education board.

Running are Republicans Nancy Moneymaker of DeSoto, Gina Zesiger of Lawrence and Connie O’Brien of Tonganoxie. Democrat Kris Meyer has no opponent in her party.

The seat’s incumbent, Ann Mah, is not on the ballot this year.

The fourth board seat includes the school districts of De Soto, Gardner-Edgerton, Olathe and Shawnee Mission.

State and federal races

There will be contested primaries for several state and federal offices that Johnson County voters will have a say in, depending on where they live. Here’s a look at some other primary races that are competitive this summer. The list is subject to change as the Secretary of State’s office and the Johnson County Election office update for late filings.

U.S. House of Representatives third district: Karen Crnkovich, Olathe business owner and nonprofit founder, and Prasanth Reddy, Lenexa oncologist, are vying for the GOP nomination to run against incumbent Democrat Sharice Davids.

In Kansas Senate 9, incumbent Republican Beverly Gossage of Eudora faces a challenge from Republican Bryan Zesiger of Lawrence. Democrat Norman Mallicoat of Olathe has no opponent for his party’s nomination.

The ninth includes De Soto and parts of Gardner, Lenexa and Olathe as well as some unincorporated areas.

For the Kansas House 19 seat, Republicans Mark Hermes of Overland Park and Anthony Orwick of Prairie Village are competing to become the challenger to incumbent Democrat Stephanie Clayton of Overland Park.

The 19th includes parts of Leawood, Overland Park and Prairie Village.

For Kansas House 48, Republicans Debbie Paulbeck, no address listed, and Randy Ross of Overland Park will vie for the GOP spot on the ballot. The incumbent is Democrat Dan Osman of Overland Park.

The 48th includes part of Overland Park south of 119th Street and west of Metcalf Avenue and Antioch Road.

In addition, several candidates will run unopposed through the general election, barring write-ins or last-minute revisions due to late filers. They are:

Dinah Sykes, Kansas Senate 21

Linda Featherston, House 16

Jo Ella Hoye, House 17

Jerry Stogsdill, House 21

Lindsay Vaughn, House 22

Susan Ruiz, House 23

Chip VanHouden, House 26

Heather Meyer, House 29

Bill Sutton, House 43

Brandon Woodard, House 108

All but Sutton and VanHouden are Democrats.

