Overland Park Police say a ride-share driver was carjacked near 135th Street and Switzer Road on Wednesday evening.

According to the department’s online call log, officers were called to the 13400 block of Switzer Road just after 9 p.m. for a reported robbery.

In a news release on Thursday morning, Officer John Lacy, a spokesperson for Overland Park Police, said the ride-share driver was approached by a man who showed a weapon and took the driver’s vehicle.

The victim was not injured.

Recorded radio traffic stated that the suspect was armed with a knife, and the vehicle was a silver Kia Carnival mini-van, which was last seen traveling northbound on Switzer Road.

Lacy said the victim described the suspect as a Hispanic male, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall, with black hair and a black beard.

“While conducting an area search, officers located the abandoned stolen vehicle at a nearby business,” Lacy said in the release. “The business doors were found unsecured, and the officers searched the business for the suspect; however, the suspect was not located.”

Lacy said there were obvious signs that the suspect had been inside the business.

Police did not name the business or provide any location information.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have witnessed any part of these events or has any other information about the suspect to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.