It’s not quite a six pack, but it’s certainly enough to get you started.

For our latest “5 to Try,” we asked readers to tell us their favorite locally brewed beers.

Johnson County, in recent years, has seen quite the surge in new locally owned breweries, and each offers their own unique tastes.

This by no means is an exhaustive list, but if you’re looking to expand your sudsy palate this summer, this is a good place to begin.

Goldfinch ale at Sandhills Brewing (Mission)

Sandhills Brewing in downtown Mission gives new meaning to the term beer flights.

All their beers are named after birds native to Kansas, including this “light, refreshing and easy to drink golden ale.”

Reader Ryan Ressler recommends having one (or two) of these, especially on Thursday evenings during the summer when the Mission Market is going on just across Johnson Drive.

“They have a nice little patio and if you time it right, you can usually find a food truck out front,” he says.

Sandhills Brewing, 5612 Johnson Dr., is open 3 to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday, 3 to 10 p.m. on Friday, noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. They’re closed Mondays.

JoCo Juice hazy IPA at Limitless Brewing (Lenexa)

Limitless bills itself as “Lenexa’s first brewery” and it’s local pride is on full display with this recommended IPA.

Reader Amanda Vega-Mavec says JoCo Juice is not only her go-to quaff at Limitless but also her husband’s who “doesn’t even really like beer.”

They also enjoy Limitless’s down-to-earth, communal vibe.

“Even though I usually just stop in to pick up beer periodically … they know my name and preferences. If they know me from my few visits, I can only imagine the relationships they have with their more regular customers,” she says.

Limitless Brewing, 9500 Dice Ln., is open 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, 4 to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, 1 to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Lowlife Pilsner at Pathlight Brewing (Shawnee)

A fixture in Shawnee’s fermenting brewery scene, Pathlight Brewing boasts a wide range of tasty tipples.

So many, it was hard for reader Lee Eslick-Huff to pick just one, though they eventually went with the Lowlife Pilsner, dubbed a “classic” on Pathlight’s menu.

“Easy drinking and great to drink anytime. It’s also on special during the Formula 1 races which are streamed at Pathlight, even when they have to open at 6 a.m.,” Eslick-Huff wrote.

Also recommended: the 75th Street Abbey Belgian Blond ale and the Plezant Belgian-style single ale, when they’re on tap.

Pathlight Brewing, 11200 W. 75th St. is open 3 to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday, noon to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Java Abyss coffee milk stout at Discourse Brewing (Overland Park)

For those with a darker, richer palate, this next pour could be for you.

Discourse Brewing is a relatively new entry on the local scene having just opened at Overland Park’s distinctive Windmill Square shopping center just last fall.

Even in that short timeframe, its Java Abyss coffee milk stout has earned the notice of reader Greg Stollsteimer.

“It has a rich, deep, complex flavor with very distinct coffee aromas,” he writes.

Indeed, according to Discourse’s menu, it’s steeped with actual coffee beans sourced from an Overland Park roaster.

Discourse Brewing, 7211 W. 97th St., is open 3 to 9 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, 3 to 10 p.m. on Thursdays, 1 to 10 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays and closed on Tuesdays.

Squires’ Coffee Stout at Transport Brewery (Shawnee)

The final recommendation takes the term brew to a whole level.

For with Transport Brewery’s Squires’ Coffee Stout, your often encouraged to imbibe it from one of their branded tin camp coffee mugs.

Talk about perking up!

Reader Amy Ruo recommended this one when it’s on tap, either at the brewery’s original downtown Shawnee location or at their new Gardner taphouse.

Transport Brewery in Shawnee, 11113 Johnson Dr., is open every day of the week but with slightly variable hours each day. Check out their schedule here.