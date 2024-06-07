Work begins on Chick-fil-A at former Applebee’s site in Shawnee

The former site of an Applebee’s in Shawnee will soon be home to a popular chicken eatery.

Construction recently began on the new Chick-fil-A set to take over the spot on Shawnee Mission Parkway — paving the way for an opening later this year.

Company representatives told the Post that the restaurant aims to open this fall.

Chick-fil-A will operate at 11500 Shawnee Mission Parkway

The restaurant will take over a space just off Lucille Lane and busy Shawnee Mission Parkway.

There, Chick-fil-A will neighbor fellow fast-casual eateries KFC and Wendy’s.

Applebee’s occupied that space for more than three decades before shuttering last spring.

The restaurant will operate as primarily drive-thru only

The new Shawnee location will serve as one of the company’s first primarily drive-thru restaurants — a concept that the Georgia-based company began rolling out across the country last year.

While customers will have the options to dine outside with 24 patio seats, there will be no indoor seating.

Justin Lurk, senior principal development leader for Chick-fil-A, previously told the Shawnee City Council that the lanes at the new location would be able to accommodate up to 48 vehicles at a time.

This marks the eighth Chick-fil-A in Johnson County

The Shawnee location will serve as the first in the city for the Georgia-based chicken chain.

Chick-fil-A also has Johnson County locations in Lenexa, Overland Park, Mission and Olathe.

Across the state line, Chick-fil-A also has two locations in Kansas City, Missouri.

“Seeing the continued growth in Shawnee is exciting, and I look forward to expanding our vision and moments of care at Chick-fil-A Shawnee Mission,” said local owner and operator Drew Severns, who also owns the Lenexa location. “Our teams are ready to lead with excellence and delight our guests with delicious food in a fun and efficient environment in Shawnee.”

Want more food and drink news? ‘Dirty soda’ chain Swig planning new southern Overland Park location