A Prairie Village resident is among a cohort of architects who earned a prestigious national fellowship this year.

David Herron of Kansas City, Missouri-based architecture firm Herron + Partners is one of 96 American Institute of Architects’ 2024 College of Fellows.

Herron likened the honor as akin to the James Beard Award of the architecture world, and noted that it was also fairly rare for a solo practitioner to be elevated to a fellow.

He’s got 30 years of experience under his belt

Herron graduated in 1994 from Kansas State University, and he went on to work in Dallas.

He worked at firms in Dallas, New York and Phoenix early on in his career before making his way back to the Kansas City area when his now deceased father’s health was declining.

Herron said he opened his solo practice in 2010 after meeting his wife.

Outside of his career, he began teaching architects on a monthly basis via seminars in 2008.

“My intent wasn’t to become a fellow; my intent was to spread my expertise, but also learn and also be able to help my fellow, local architects acquire more knowledge because you have to learn outside of work,” Herron said.

‘It’s very humbling and somewhat unbelievable’

Herron said “it’s very humbling and somewhat unbelievable” to know he had been elevated to the 2024 College of Fellows, which was not necessarily a goal of his.

He said that his work teaching architects, his committee work and his portfolio all contributed to earning a spot in the 2024 College of Fellows.

Herron said he’s grateful his mother, who turns 92 in August, is “here, present and healthy” to see him become a fellow.

“Her creativeness, coupled with my father’s rigorousness, created opportunities for me, and it’s kind of a fruitful thing to be able to share that with her,” Herron said.

What’s next for Herron?

Now that he’s earned a place among the 2024 College of Fellows, Herron is focused on projects already in the works.

Herron said he has seven modern homes being completed around the Kansas City metropolitan area this year, including one in Shawnee and two in Prairie Village. He lives in one of the two Prairie Village homes.

He said he is also working on the new Q39 barbecue restaurant in Lawrence, Kansas.

“The main reason I stayed in Kansas City was to make a difference and to provide a point of view that’s different [from] what we’re seeing over the 20 years we’ve been here, and that’s what I’m hopeful for,” Herron said.

