SMSD News: Listen to Season 1 of Shawnee Mission Mic’d Up

The season finale of the first season of Mic’d Up, Shawnee Mission School District’s new podcast, is available now! We invite all in our community to listen, and to stay tuned for the second season, which will drop as the 2024-2025 school year begins.

The most recent episode, “So Long, Season 1,” Episode #21 of Shawnee Mission Mic’d Up, is available to watch or download by clicking here.

This season finale features hosts Dr. Michelle Hubbard, superintendent, and Dr. Jeremy.24 – Higgins, director of secondary human resources, reflecting on their favorite moments from the first season of the podcast. They also introduce the hosts for season 2.

Shawnee Mission Mic’d Up launched in 2023 as an opportunity for all in Shawnee Mission to meet our community through a unique medium, and for the district to shine a light on the staff and students who make us ONE Shawnee Mission. Here is a look at some recent episodes!

Episode 20: Indian Hills Gives Back

The Indian Hills Knights partnered with a local chapter of a national organization and helped serve the needs of some furry friends.

Episode 19: Tougher Than a Pine Nut

Shawnee Mission North is home to a nationally recognized NJROTC program. Hear how selflessness and dedication contribute to their success.

Episode 18: Lights! Camera! Action!

SMSD has a nationally recognized fine arts program that has produced some of the biggest stars in both visual and performing arts. This episode features two Shawnee Mission West High School students for the behind-the-scenes info on this exceptional opportunity.

Shawnee Mission Mic’d Up Season 2 is set to begin in August. Watch for updates on www.smsd.org.

