Overland Park police searching for suspect after report of strong-armed robbery

Overland Park Police are investigating a strong-armed robbery at the QuikTrip near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Foster Street.

According to the department’s online calls-for-service log, officers were dispatched at 8:03 p.m. Saturday for a reported robbery.

A strong-armed robbery typically means that a suspect uses force or the threat of force to take property from the victim.

Officers met with the victim at the QuikTrip, 7400 Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Recorded radio traffic stated that the suspect was described as a white male, approximately 6ft 2in tall and 270 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue pants. The man allegedly left the scene in a gray Nissan Pathfinder SUV. The SUV was last seen northbound on Foster Street from the QuikTrip.

In a post on X, police say the victim sustained minor injuries during the robbery.

Overland Park firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics responded to the area to check the victim for injuries. Their response was canceled after police met with the victim and determined that the injuries were minor.

Police have not released any additional information about the incident.