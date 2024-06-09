fbpx
Mike Frizzell
Crime

Shawnee police investigate after woman shoved to the ground, vehicle stolen

Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

Shawnee Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly shoved to the ground before two men took off in her vehicle Saturday night.

According to the police department’s calls for service log, officers were called to the 7400 block of Melrose Street at about 10:25 p.m. Saturday for a reported auto theft that had just occurred.

Shawnee firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics responded to the scene and checked the victim for minor injuries. She was not taken to the hospital.

Recorded radio traffic indicated that the woman was approached by two men who shoved her to the ground and then took off in her vehicle. The stolen vehicle is a maroon 2010 Ford Edge.

No other details were immediately available.

