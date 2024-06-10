Leon H Robertson

Jan. 25, 1934-June 4, 2024

Leon Harmon Robertson, age 90, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away on June 4, 2024, due to complications from pneumonia. He was born on January 25, 1934, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Leon led a distinguished professional career, serving as a consultant at Anderson Consulting, Vice President of Texas Gas Resources, and CEO of American Carriers. His passion for education led him to become a respected Professor at both Georgia State University and the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Leon was deeply committed to his interests, which included active involvement in the UMKC Emeritus College, Robertson family ancestry research, personal finance, and world travel.

He proudly served in the United States Army and earned a PhD in Business Administration from Georgia State University. Leon’s dedication extended beyond his career, as he also contributed his expertise by serving on various corporate and non-profit Boards of Directors.

Leon is survived by his loving wife, Ann, his children Sharon, Michael, Laura and Teresa, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His legacy will be remembered by all who knew him for his unwavering dedication to his work, his family, and his community. Leon Harmon Robertson will be dearly missed and forever remembered.