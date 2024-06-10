Roberta “Robbie” Theurer

Oct. 6, 1950-June 5, 2024

Roberta “Robbie” Golub Theurer, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, and friend, passed away on June 5, 2024, in Overland Park, Kansas at the age of 73. She was born in Kansas City, Missouri on October 6, 1950.

Robbie dedicated her life to education, serving for almost forty years as a teacher of Social Studies, Special Education, Reading, and English, primarily in the Shawnee Mission School District. Her passion for teaching touched the lives of many students throughout her career. In addition to her work, Robbie loved reading, attending her children’s and grandchildren’s games and concerts, cheering on the KU Jayhawks, playing bridge, spoiling her dogs and grand-dogs, needlepoint, gardening, and spending quality time with her family. She was also a proud member of the Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority and held a Masters Degree in Reading.

Robbie is preceded in death by her parents, Al and Mary Golub, and her brother, Chris Golub. She is survived by her husband, Tim, her daughter and son-in-law, Katie and Steve Stone, her grandchildren Bergen, Benny, and Sammy, her daughter Sara, her grand-dogs Rafi, Pepper, and Boonie, her brothers and sisters-in-law Sandy and Ruth Golub, and Craig and Cathy Golub, and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation and service to honor Robbie’s life will be held on Friday, June 14, at Amos Family Funeral Home, starting with visitation at 1:00 p.m. followed by the service at 2:00 p.m. A private service for family will take place at Resurrection Cemetery. A gathering for family and friends will follow at O’Neills Pub in Leawood at 3:30 p.m.

Robbie will be remembered for her ever-present smile, contagious laugh, love of storytelling, and her legendary casseroles. She touched the hearts of many and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. May her spirit live on in the stories and memories shared by those who who knew her.

