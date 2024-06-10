Nov. 16, 1937-June 5, 2024

Verlene Marie Sinsel passed away on June 5, 2024 at Merriam Gardens in Merriam, KS at the age of 86. She was born in Idaho Falls, ID on November 16, 1937 to Lorin Verle Hill and Eva Marie Moss.

Marie was a dedicated mother to her seven children, loving grandmother to her 16 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, and caring aunt to her many nieces and nephews. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in various positions in the relief society, primary and cub scouts. She was proud that all seven of her children served missions for the church.

She worked most of her adult life as a nurse. Among the many places she worked at are McKay-Dee Hospital and Clearfield Job Corps in Utah, and Shawnee Mission Medical Center, Suburban Medical Center and Bethany Medical Center in the Kansas City area.

Marie is survived by her sons Fredrick Sinsel, Jr. (Mandy), Steven Sinsel (Lesa), Richard Sinsel (Sandia), Andrew Sinsel (America), E. Brent Sinsel (Michelle), W. Christian Sinsel (Kara), her daughter Marianne Goss (Jay), and her brother Daniel Hill. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Lorin Hill, former husband Frederick Sinsel Sr., daughter-in-law Kara Sinsel, great granddaughter Evangeline Howell, and great grandson James Howell.

A burial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on June 10th at the Antioch Pioneer Cemetery in Overland Park, 7450 Antioch Road. In lieu of flowers, we ask friends and family to consider making a donation to Antioch Pioneer Cemetery.

