The layout for the prospective Walnut Reserve subdivision in far southern Overland Park is diverging from its initial plan.

The residential project, which the Overland Park City Council narrowly approved late last year despite a protest petition, drew ire from neighbors in the nearby unincorporated community of Stilwell.

The Walnut Reserve plan envisions 39 roughly half-acre lots with more than a quarter of the overall property reserved for green space southwest of Metcalf Avenue and 183rd Street.

On Monday, the Overland Park Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve the preliminary and final plats for the Walnut Reserve project. The commission also voted 10-0 to recommend an associated revised preliminary development plan for approval, as well.

New Walnut Reserve plans move Metcalf access

While the number of homes proposed and the overall concentration of dedicated open space remains the same, some elements have been moved around to adjust the access point to the new neighborhood from Metcalf Avenue to the north.

In the original plan approved last year, access to Metcalf was further to the south, but the developer has asked to have it relocated due to line-of-sight concerns caused by the rolling hills and other topographical features in the area, according to city documents.

Now, the former access point is a cul-de-sac in the site plan. The shift puts the currently unnamed road that will lead into the subdivision between 183rd Street and 185th Terrace.

Commissioners say changes are “acceptable” but “not ideal”

Commissioners unanimously approved the change to the site plan relocating the Metcalf access, but those who spoke up seemed less than enthusiastic about it.

Commissioner Rob Krewson signaled that he thought this was likely the best solution for accessing Metcalf in the area.

“It’s acceptable,” he said. “Not ideal, but acceptable.”

More on Walnut Reserve: Overland Park OKs new subdivision in rural area over neighbors’ opposition