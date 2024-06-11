fbpx
Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin
Development

Plan for new southern Overland Park subdivision tweaked

A pocket of land near 183rd Street and Metcalf Ave., which will become the Walnut Reserve.
A pocket of land near 183rd Street and Metcalf Ave., which will become the Walnut Reserve. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

The layout for the prospective Walnut Reserve subdivision in far southern Overland Park is diverging from its initial plan.

The residential project, which the Overland Park City Council narrowly approved late last year despite a protest petition, drew ire from neighbors in the nearby unincorporated community of Stilwell.

The Walnut Reserve plan envisions 39 roughly half-acre lots with more than a quarter of the overall property reserved for green space southwest of Metcalf Avenue and 183rd Street.

On Monday, the Overland Park Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve the preliminary and final plats for the Walnut Reserve project. The commission also voted 10-0 to recommend an associated revised preliminary development plan for approval, as well.

New Walnut Reserve plans move Metcalf access

While the number of homes proposed and the overall concentration of dedicated open space remains the same, some elements have been moved around to adjust the access point to the new neighborhood from Metcalf Avenue to the north.

The new development plan for Walnut Reserve, with Metcalf Avenue access now to the north.
The new development plan for Walnut Reserve, with Metcalf Avenue access now to the north. Image via Overland Park planning documents.

In the original plan approved last year, access to Metcalf was further to the south, but the developer has asked to have it relocated due to line-of-sight concerns caused by the rolling hills and other topographical features in the area, according to city documents.

Now, the former access point is a cul-de-sac in the site plan. The shift puts the currently unnamed road that will lead into the subdivision between 183rd Street and 185th Terrace.

Commissioners say changes are “acceptable” but “not ideal”

  • Commissioners unanimously approved the change to the site plan relocating the Metcalf access, but those who spoke up seemed less than enthusiastic about it.
  • Commissioner Rob Krewson signaled that he thought this was likely the best solution for accessing Metcalf in the area.
  • “It’s acceptable,” he said. “Not ideal, but acceptable.”

About the author

Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin

👋 Hi! I’m Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park and Olathe for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.

