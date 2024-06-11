fbpx
Subscribe

|

Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell
Crime & Courts

Man in custody after Leawood carjacking prompts police chase across state lines

Share this story:

The intersection of 135th and Pawnee Lane in Leawood. Image via Google Streetview.

A Merriam man is in police custody following an armed carjacking in Leawood that prompted a car chase that crossed the state line on Tuesday afternoon.

In a news release, Capt. Jason Ahring, a spokesperson for the Leawood Police Department, says officers were called to the area of 135th Street and Pawnee Lane for a reported armed carjacking.

The department’s online calls for service log shows officers were called at 2:16 p.m.

“The victim was not injured but did report the suspect had been armed with a firearm,” Ahring said in the release. “A short time later, officers located the suspect vehicle in Grandview, Missouri.”

Ahring says the suspect led officers on a car chase through multiple cities on both sides of the state line.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody by Kansas City, Missouri, Police near the intersection of 119th Street and State Line Road.

Leawood Police have only identified the suspect as a 45-year-old man from Merriam.

Police continue to investigate. No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information about this armed carjacking is asked to call the Leawood Police Department at 913-642-7700 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

About the author

Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

Previous article
Overland Park woman killed in MO crash after teen fell asleep at wheel, MSHP says

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO