A Merriam man is in police custody following an armed carjacking in Leawood that prompted a car chase that crossed the state line on Tuesday afternoon.

In a news release, Capt. Jason Ahring, a spokesperson for the Leawood Police Department, says officers were called to the area of 135th Street and Pawnee Lane for a reported armed carjacking.

The department’s online calls for service log shows officers were called at 2:16 p.m.

“The victim was not injured but did report the suspect had been armed with a firearm,” Ahring said in the release. “A short time later, officers located the suspect vehicle in Grandview, Missouri.”

Ahring says the suspect led officers on a car chase through multiple cities on both sides of the state line.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody by Kansas City, Missouri, Police near the intersection of 119th Street and State Line Road.

Leawood Police have only identified the suspect as a 45-year-old man from Merriam.

Police continue to investigate. No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information about this armed carjacking is asked to call the Leawood Police Department at 913-642-7700 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.