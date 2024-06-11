fbpx
Lucie Krisman
Lucie Krisman
Local Business

Outdoor retailer Yeti opens new Leawood store

Leawood Yeti
Photo credit Lucie Krisman.

An outdoor retailer has officially opened its first Johnson County store.

Texas-based Yeti opened a new store on Thursday at Leawood’s Town Center Crossing shopping center.

Yeti operates at 4521 W. 119th St.

  • The store occupies a space at Leawood’s Town Center Crossing shopping center, near The Roasterie Café and the Apple store.
  • A showroom for the fitness equipment company Peloton previously occupied that space.
  • Yeti operates from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Yeti offers outdoor coolers and other outdoor gear

  • The retailer’s well-known coolers come in a variety of shapes, colors and sizes.
  • Yeti is also known for its temperature-controlled drinkware — including mugs and tumblers — as well as other kitchen items, like French press coffee machines and cocktail shakers.
  • The company also offers outdoor apparel and gear like luggage, backpacks, chairs and blankets.

This marks Yeti’s first store in JoCo

  • The Leawood store is also the first in the wider Kansas City metro area for the Texas-based retailer.
  • The company was founded in Austin, Texas, in 2006, and it has since expanded with more than 20 stores across the country.
  • While the Leawood store is the company’s first standalone store locally, some Yeti items can also be found in other outdoor stores like REI, Academy Sports + Outdoors and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

