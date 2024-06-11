An outdoor retailer has officially opened its first Johnson County store.
Texas-based Yeti opened a new store on Thursday at Leawood’s Town Center Crossing shopping center.
Yeti operates at 4521 W. 119th St.
- The store occupies a space at Leawood’s Town Center Crossing shopping center, near The Roasterie Café and the Apple store.
- A showroom for the fitness equipment company Peloton previously occupied that space.
- Yeti operates from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Yeti offers outdoor coolers and other outdoor gear
- The retailer’s well-known coolers come in a variety of shapes, colors and sizes.
- Yeti is also known for its temperature-controlled drinkware — including mugs and tumblers — as well as other kitchen items, like French press coffee machines and cocktail shakers.
- The company also offers outdoor apparel and gear like luggage, backpacks, chairs and blankets.
This marks Yeti’s first store in JoCo
- The Leawood store is also the first in the wider Kansas City metro area for the Texas-based retailer.
- The company was founded in Austin, Texas, in 2006, and it has since expanded with more than 20 stores across the country.
- While the Leawood store is the company’s first standalone store locally, some Yeti items can also be found in other outdoor stores like REI, Academy Sports + Outdoors and Dick’s Sporting Goods.
