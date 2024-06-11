fbpx
Subscribe

|

Kyle Palmer
Kyle Palmer
Emergency Response

Overland Park woman killed in MO crash after teen fell asleep at wheel, MSHP says

Share this story:

Leawood gun
Photo credit Shutterstock.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a deadly crash Monday afternoon in Warrensburg, Missouri, occurred after a teenage driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashing into another vehicle driven by an Overland Park woman.

The crash left Patricia Moffett, 83, of Overland Park, dead, along with Derek Moffett, 55, of Erie, Colorado, according to MSHP’s online crash report.

Two other occupants of the second vehicle, a 19-year-old female and 16-year-old female, were both airlifted to Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri, with serious injuries.

The male driver of the first vehicle, 16, suffered minor injuries, according to investigators.

MSHP’s crash report says the crash occurred just at 12:50 p.m. Monday near the junction of U.S. 50 Highway and Business 50 in Warrensburg.

The teenage male was driving a 2018 Chevy Silverado when he fell asleep, MSHP says, and drifted off the roadway, then “re-entered” the road and crossed Business 50.

The Silverado “became airborne” and crashed into a 2022 Acura RDX that was sitting at the intersection.

Both vehicles went off the road, with the Acura also hitting a road sign, according to MSHP.

Both Patricia and Derek Moffett were pronounced dead at the scene by the Johnson County, Missouri, coroner.

Warrensburg Police, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Johnson County Ambulance District also responded to the scene.

About the author

Kyle Palmer
Kyle Palmer

Hi! I’m Kyle Palmer, the editor of the Johnson County Post.

Prior to joining the Post in 2020, I served as News Director for KCUR. I got my start in journalism at the University of Missouri, where I worked for KBIA, mid-Missouri’s NPR affiliate. After college, I spent 10 years as a teacher and went on to get a master’s degree in education policy from Stanford University.

Previous article
Shawnee OKs revised plan to remake downtown strip mall. What’s different this time?
Next article
Man in custody after Leawood carjacking prompts police chase across state lines

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO