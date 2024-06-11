The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a deadly crash Monday afternoon in Warrensburg, Missouri, occurred after a teenage driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashing into another vehicle driven by an Overland Park woman.

The crash left Patricia Moffett, 83, of Overland Park, dead, along with Derek Moffett, 55, of Erie, Colorado, according to MSHP’s online crash report.

Two other occupants of the second vehicle, a 19-year-old female and 16-year-old female, were both airlifted to Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri, with serious injuries.

The male driver of the first vehicle, 16, suffered minor injuries, according to investigators.

MSHP’s crash report says the crash occurred just at 12:50 p.m. Monday near the junction of U.S. 50 Highway and Business 50 in Warrensburg.

The teenage male was driving a 2018 Chevy Silverado when he fell asleep, MSHP says, and drifted off the roadway, then “re-entered” the road and crossed Business 50.

The Silverado “became airborne” and crashed into a 2022 Acura RDX that was sitting at the intersection.

Both vehicles went off the road, with the Acura also hitting a road sign, according to MSHP.

Both Patricia and Derek Moffett were pronounced dead at the scene by the Johnson County, Missouri, coroner.

Warrensburg Police, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Johnson County Ambulance District also responded to the scene.