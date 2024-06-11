fbpx
Rush hour crash causes miles-long traffic jam on I-35 in Overland Park

Traffic backs up on southbound I-35 near 75th Street in Overland Park on Tuesday afternoon. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.

During the Tuesday evening rush hour, a non-injury crash caused a significant traffic delay on southbound Interstate 35.

The Overland Park Police Department’s online calls for service log shows officers were called to southbound I-35 near 75th Street at 5:17 p.m. for a crash.

Overland Park firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were called to the scene at 5:28 p.m. to check for injuries.

According to radio traffic, firefighters arrived to report that the crash was just under the 75th Street bridge. Two vehicles were involved and sustained moderate damage.

The crash forced police to close the right lane of southbound I-35 north of 75th Street. That closure caused traffic to stack back to the Interstate 635 interchange — roughly four miles away — for a time.

One driver was checked out by paramedics at the scene before deciding they did not want to be transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The damaged vehicles were removed from the Interstate by 6:45 p.m., allowing traffic to return to normal.

