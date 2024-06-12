Breakfast eatery First Watch nearing latest Overland Park opening

A nationally-known breakfast eatery will soon open its newest Johnson County location.

Construction has progressed on the new First Watch restaurant at Overland Park’s growing Galleria 115 mixed-use development.

Representatives from the company estimated the restaurant will open this location later this summer.

First Watch will operate near 115th Street and Nall Avenue

The building for First Watch sits on the southeast corner of the Galleria 115 development.

First Watch will join a growing number of businesses at the site, like Chick-fil-A, Andy’s Frozen Custard and Whataburger.

Once it opens, First Watch will operate from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.

First Watch offers breakfast, brunch and lunch fare

The eatery offers a wide range of breakfast items, from lemon ricotta pancakes and avocado toast to steel-cut oatmeal and breakfast tacos.

First Watch also serves lunch, like chicken avocado salads and market veggie sandwiches, as well as a rotating seasonal menu.

Additionally, the restaurant’s bar offers breakfast cocktails — including mimosas and Bloody Marys — as well as juices and coffee drinks.

This marks the tenth First Watch in Johnson County

The Galleria 115 location also serves as the fifth for Overland Park.

Outside of Overland Park, the Florida-based chain has more Johnson County locations in Prairie Village, Fairway, Shawnee and Olathe.

Across the state line, First Watch has three locations in Kansas City, Missouri.

