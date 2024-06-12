No one was injured when an excavator hit a utility pole in the construction area near U.S. 69 Highway and 143rd Street in Overland Park late Wednesday afternoon.

In a post on social media site X, Overland Park Police say that a crash was caused by a piece of construction hitting a power line, causing the line to fall onto a vehicle.

Officers are investigating a non-injury crash at 143rd St. & 69 HWY, (SB). Construction equipment struck a powerline which fell on a vehicle. Southbound traffic on the highway is being routed to exit at 135th Street. Power outages are being addressed. Capt. Ray L. Tisinger pic.twitter.com/oKio0CKrL7 — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) June 12, 2024

Overland Park firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act were dispatched to the area to check for injuries.

Police have closed the southbound lanes of U.S. 69 until the lines can be removed from the highway.

Evergy’s outage map showed more than 770 Overland Park customers were without power after the incident.

Most of those outages were along U.S. 69 Highway from near 143rd Street and south to near 199th Street.

Firefighters responding to an unrelated call in the area reported dark traffic signals at 143rd Street and Metcalf Road.