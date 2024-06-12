fbpx
Subscribe

|

Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell
Emergency Response

Outage in Overland Park caused by construction vehicle hitting power line

Share this story:

Photo credit Shutterstock.

No one was injured when an excavator hit a utility pole in the construction area near U.S. 69 Highway and 143rd Street in Overland Park late Wednesday afternoon.

In a post on social media site X, Overland Park Police say that a crash was caused by a piece of construction hitting a power line, causing the line to fall onto a vehicle.

Overland Park firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act were dispatched to the area to check for injuries.

Police have closed the southbound lanes of U.S. 69 until the lines can be removed from the highway.

Evergy’s outage map showed more than 770 Overland Park customers were without power after the incident.

Most of those outages were along U.S. 69 Highway from near 143rd Street and south to near 199th Street.

Firefighters responding to an unrelated call in the area reported dark traffic signals at 143rd Street and Metcalf Road.

About the author

Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell

Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

Previous article
New paddle sport courts eyed for empty Overland Park lot (and no, it’s not pickleball)

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO