Shawnee Police say they’re investigating an attempted homicide after shots were fired into an occupied vehicle in an undeveloped city park late Tuesday night.

In an emailed response to questions, Public Safety Information Officer Emily Rittman said that at about 11:47 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 5500 block of Frisbie Road, for a reported armed disturbance with shots fired.

That address is at Riverfront Park, listed on the city’s website as an undeveloped park covering more than 400 acres in the far western part of the city near the Kansas River.

“A suspect fired into an occupied vehicle, which shattered the rear window of the victim’s vehicle,” Rittman said. “The occupants were not hit by gunfire.”

Rittman told the Post that the victims and suspects are known to each other and that some of those involved are juveniles. She said that the case is being investigated as an attempted homicide.

Shawnee Police posted about the incident to social media site X on Wednesday morning.

Around 11:47 p.m. on June 11, Shawnee Police Officers responded to the 5500 block of Frisbie Road to a report of an armed disturbance with shots fired. A suspect fired into an occupied vehicle which shattered the rear window, of the victims’ vehicle. The occupants were not hit… pic.twitter.com/uvGnbg3eaH — Shawnee KS Police Department (@shawneeKSpolice) June 12, 2024

Police have not released any suspect information.

No injuries were reported.

“As a reminder, the undeveloped Riverfront Park is closed to the public after 10:00 p.m.,” Rittman said. “All motorized vehicles and alcoholic beverages are prohibited in the park.”

Rittman said officers will increase patrols in the area.