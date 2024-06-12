Tips from Mission Painting KC: When do I need to paint my exterior? (part 3) – peeling paint

Maintaining the exterior of your home in Kansas City is vital for both its aesthetic appeal and its structural integrity. In previous posts, we addressed issues like chalking and the importance of caulking. Now, let’s discuss one of the most urgent signs that it’s time to repaint: peeling paint. This is a clear indicator that your paint job is long overdue for replacement.

Why does paint peel?

Peeling paint occurs when the paint film lifts from the underlying surface. This can happen for several reasons, including:

Moisture exposure: We’ve had a lot of rain this spring in Kansas City. When moisture gets behind the paint, it causes the paint to lose its adhesion and start to peel away from the surface. This is often due to inadequate sealing or caulking, allowing water to penetrate the wood or substrate.

Poor surface preparation: If the surface wasn’t properly cleaned or primed before painting, the paint might not adhere well, leading to peeling. This is particularly common in areas that weren’t adequately sanded or where old paint wasn’t fully removed.

Low-quality paints: A common problem in metro Kansas City and Johnson County is cheap contractors using inferior paint products that can lead to faster degradation and poor adhesion, making the paint more prone to peeling over time.

Temperature fluctuations: Extreme temperature changes can cause the materials in your home to expand and contract, leading to cracking and peeling of the paint.

Identifying peeling paint

Spotting peeling paint is relatively straightforward. Here’s what to look for:

Flaking or cracking: Look for areas where the paint film appears to be cracking, curling, or lifting away from the surface.

Bare wood or substrate: In severe cases, peeling paint might reveal bare wood or the underlying material beneath the paint.

Blisters or bubbles: These can form when paint lifts from the surface due to moisture or air trapped underneath. Blisters are a precursor to peeling and should be addressed promptly.

Steps to address peeling paint

To effectively tackle peeling paint and ensure a durable finish, follow these essential steps:

Assess and prepare the surface: Remove all loose and peeling paint using a scraper, wire brush, or pressure washer. Ensure the surface is clean, dry, and smooth. Sand any rough edges to create a seamless transition between bare and painted areas. Repair damaged areas: If moisture has caused the peeling, locate and fix the source of the moisture. This might involve repairing gutters, sealing leaks, or improving drainage around your home’s foundation. Prime the surface: Apply a high-quality primer to bare wood or repaired areas to ensure the new paint adheres well. Priming also helps to seal porous surfaces, providing a uniform base for the topcoat. Use high-quality paint: Choose a top-tier exterior paint designed to withstand Kansas City’s local weather conditions. Acrylic latex paints are often recommended for their durability and flexibility. Professional application: Consider hiring professional painters to ensure the paint is applied correctly. Professionals have the expertise and tools to ensure a smooth, even coat that will last for years.

Mission Painting’s expertise

At Mission Painting, we understand the urgency of addressing peeling paint and the challenges posed by the Kansas City climate. Our team is equipped with the knowledge and skills to tackle peeling paint comprehensively. We focus on thorough preparation, using high-quality materials, and precise application to deliver a finish that not only looks great but also stands the test of time.

Don’t wait – act now

Peeling paint is a clear sign that your home’s exterior needs immediate attention. Addressing it promptly can prevent more extensive and costly damage. Contact Mission Painting today to schedule your consultation and protect your home’s beauty and integrity. Our expert team is dedicated to serving the Kansas City and Johnson County areas, ensuring your home remains in top condition. Stay tuned for the next part of our series, where we’ll dive into additional indicators that it’s time to repaint your exterior and provide more tips on maintaining your home’s beauty and protection.