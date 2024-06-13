Charles Yoch

June 14, 1934-June 9, 2024

Charles William Oliver Yoch III (of Shawnee, Kansas) passed away Sunday June 9, 2024. He was born June 14, 1934 in Hamlin, Pennsylvania and graduated from Stroudsburg High School.

Charles was a member of First Southern Baptist Church for over 40 years and was an active and integral member throughout that time. Charles lived a full and faith-filled life with many hobbies. His hobbies included: fishing, hunting, and gardening, drinking coffee with his friends from Church, helping his neighbors, and spending time with his family. He loved to attend his children’s and grandchildren’s school and sporting events.

Charles served his country as a diesel mechanic in the US Army where he spent time in Alaska, Georgia, Germany, and Kansas. His time in Kansas was what led him to find the love of his life, Charlotte Ann Pope. He spent time in Germany during the Cold War, and befriended Horst Hubner. This friendship continued to his last day through Horst’s daughter, Christine, and her entire family.

Charles continued his professional career as a diesel mechanic when he exited the US Army, until his retirement from the work force. His knack for fixing things forged many of his lifelong friendships.

Charles was a kind and caring man, with time for anyone that needed assistance. He would offer greetings to all, even striking up a conversation with a stranger, if he thought that person needed a friend to chat with.

Charles was a husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a Christian, a friend, a good neighbor, and an all-around good man. He poured every ounce of his heart and soul into all of these roles, leaving a lasting impact on all those that were fortunate enough to witness his unsurpassed character and love.

Charles was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 60 years, Charlotte Ann Yoch, his granddaughter Valerie Mae Watson, his parents Charles and Mildred Yoch, and various other family members that molded him into the unique and compassionate individual he was.

Charles is survived by a daughter Ann L. Watson- Yoch (Gladstone, MO), a son Charles Michael Yoch and daughter-in-law Peggy S. Yoch (Merriam, KS), granddaughter Angela Allen and her husband Sean Allen (Gladstone, MO), grandson Nico Yoch and his fiancé Rebecca Ogden (Liberty, MO), grandson Derrick Yoch (Shawnee, KS), great-grandsons Bradley, Caleb, and Wyatt, and his unbelievable neighbor, T Ray, who was like another daughter to him.

Funeral services will be held on Friday June 14, 2024 at 9:00am at Amos Family Funeral Home with visitation being held one hour prior to the services at starting at 8:00am. Interment will follow at Shawnee Mission Memory Garden.