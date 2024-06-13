Helen Irene Hoy

November 1, 1929 — May 26, 2024

Helen Hoy was born in Chanute, KS on November 1, 1929 to Duard and Eva Young. She attended Humbolt High School and then completed her nursing degree at Neodesha Nursing School. While at Neodesha, her best friend introduced her to her soon to be husband, David Hoy. They married April 27, 1951. Helen and David had three children; daughter Judy (Douglas) Johnson, Larry Hoy (Cheryl Culbertson), and Steve (DeAnn) Hoy. She loved her family unconditionally.

They moved to Mission, KS in 1959. Helen was a nurse practitioner at Shawnee Mission Advent Health Hospital for most of her adult years. When retired, she and David moved to Lakeview Village in Lenexa where she was his caretaker for many years until he passed in 2015.

Helen passed May 26, 2024. She is survived by her three children, nine grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.