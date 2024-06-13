There’s a new way for some Johnson Countians to start composting food waste.

The city of Roeland Park is partnering with Price Chopper and Kansas City, Missouri-based nonprofit KC Can Compost to offer residents the chance to sign up for a monthly composting subscription.

This partnership follows similar efforts to divert food waste from the landfill by Overland Park and KC Can Compost to offer services to some apartment complexes in that city.

Here’s how Roeland Park’s pilot program works, and what composting looks like in other Johnson County cities.

The details of Roeland Park’s composting partnership

With the new partnership, Roeland Park residents can purchase a $12.99 subscription through KC Can Compost and either a 5-gallon compost bucket for $10 or a countertop compost container for $20.

Residents must take their receipt to city hall to pick up containers and compostable liners.

Once individual containers are full, residents can empty their containers at the KC Can Compost receptacle located at the northeast corner of the Roeland Park Price Chopper, 4950 Roe Blvd.

Assistant City Administrator Jennifer Jones-Lacy told the Post that the city council has prioritized citywide sustainability efforts, and the city is working on goals outlined in the metrowide Climate Action Plan, Jones-Lacy said, which includes the goal of the Kansas City region reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

“Helping our residents compost is a very effective way to divert food from landfills and reduce [greenhouse gas] emissions,” Jones-Lacy said.

The partnership also allows residents who may already have taken advantage of the city’s backyard compost bin rebate program a chance to compost materials like animal products that may attract pests to residences, Jones-Lacy said.

Jones-Lacy said the city’s sustainability committee is sponsoring the first year of the pilot program by paying for the annual maintenance fee for the bin at Price Chopper. The city will assess the program in a year, she said.

Fairway

City Administrator Nathan Nogelmeier told the Post that there is nothing in place for residential composting in Fairway currently.

Still, Nogelmeier said the city is working on an opt-in composting subscription at a discounted rate for residents. Nogelmeier said the city hopes to roll this out this fall or in early 2025.

Leawood

Assistant City Administrator Stephen Powell told the Post that the city of Leawood’s trash, recycling and composting services are provided by homeowners associations rather than the city itself.

Lenexa

Director of Communications Denise Rendina said that similar to other waste collection, the city of Lenexa only licenses composting service providers.

There are three curbside compost vendors licensed by the city of Lenexa: Compost Collective KC, Food Cycle KC and Missouri Organic Recycling.

Information on how to sign up with any of these three providers can be found online here.

Merriam

In Merriam, residents can take advantage of a compost bin rebate program and workshops to help them get started.

Residents must attend a city-approved workshop and submit an application and install a compost bin to receive a rebate of up to $150.

The city and the K-State Extension Office of Johnson County are partnering on a compost bin workshop from 6 to 7 p.m. on Sept. 18.

Merriam’s compost bin rebate program will take applications through Sept. 30.

Mission

City Administrator Laura Smith told the Post that Mission is promoting composting efforts through the city’s farmers market, Mission Market.

KC Can Compost plans to have a booth at least once a month at Mission Market. There is also a compost collection container onsite, near the restroom facilities, for use throughout the season.

The Mission Market is open 4:30 to 8 p.m. every Thursday evening from June to August.

Olathe

In Olathe, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Cody Kennedy said there is a community recycling center for a variety of recycling needs.

At the community recycling center, Kennedy said residents can pick up compost and drop off food waste. The center also offers yard waste and mixed recycling drop offs.

Overland Park

The city of Overland Park is currently partnering with KC Can Compost for an apartment complex composting program.

In Overland Park, this program provides participating apartment complexes with 64-gallon roll-cart waste bins.

Residents at those complexes who participate and take a required KC Can Compost training course will receive 5-gallon bins to collect their food waste.

Prairie Village

Prairie Villagers can choose between Compost Collective KC and Food Cycle KC for residential curbside compost services.

City Clerk Adam Geffert said residents need to work with those companies directly, and no discounts or subscriptions are offered through the city.

Geffert said yard waste is collected weekly by Compost Connection as part of the city’s solid waste services, though.

Shawnee

Communications Director Doug Donahoo said that in the city of Shawnee, there are companies that provide pick up for compostable items.

Food Cycle KC is the only residential curbside composting service provider listed on the city’s website as a licensed hauler.

There is no partnership similar to that of Roeland Park, Donahoo said.

Westwood

City Administrator Leslie Herring said there are no composting services currently offered in the city of Westwood.