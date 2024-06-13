Vera Jean Plenert

August 16, 1937—June 6, 2024

Vera J. Plenert of Stilwell, KS passed away on Thursday, June 6th, 2024 at the age of 86. She will be remembered as a woman who lived a beautiful life devoted to her faith, family and friends. She will be missed beyond measure.

Vera’s life revolved around her family and friends. In addition to her unwavering support, strong counsel and steadfast faith, Vera brought people together – often centered around holidays, celebrations and good food. She enjoyed gardening and traveling throughout her life, especially the many trips to Hawaii. She was active in Indian Heights United Methodist Church including singing in the choir and supporting the prayer chain. She enjoyed studying the word of the Lord as a part of the Women’s Theology group. She was also active in her community most notably spending many years shopping, organizing and volunteering for the annual Crosslines Christmas Store.

Vera was born on August 16th, 1937 to Harry and Daisy (Loewen) Weyand and grew up on a farm near Lehigh, KS. She had two older brothers.

She graduated from Lehigh High School in 1955. Vera married Lloyd Plenert on Feb 2nd, 1958. They celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary before Lloyd passed away in December, 2020.

In addition to being a homemaker when her children were young, Vera worked in the office at Junction City High School in Junction City, KS. After returning to the Kansas City area in the early 1980s, Vera finished her career as a claim processor for CNA Insurance in Overland Park.

Vera is survived by sons Mark Plenert, Matthew Plenert, daughter Diane Barkley, son-in-law Maurice Barkley, grandchildren Jordan Barkley and Alec Barkley (all of the Kansas City metropolitan area), sisters-in-law Sue Plenert of Buhler KS, Arnette Duerksen (Delmar) and Sarita Duerksen (John) of McPherson KS, many nieces and nephews and their families.

Vera was preceded in death by her father Harry, mother Daisy, her husband Lloyd Plenert, her brother Loren Weyand and sister-in-law Ninon, brother Don Weyand and sister-in-law Opal, brother-in-law Vernon Plenert, sister-in-law Evelyn Ewert and Evelyn’s husband Harley.

Visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 17th, 2024 at Indian Heights United Methodist Church in Overland Park, KS with the funeral service to follow at 11:30 a.m. Vera will be laid to rest at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, also in Overland Park KS, after the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to Indian Heights UMC, 10211 Nall Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66207.

