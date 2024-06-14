A “glass incident” has closed one of Overland Park’s city pools for the foreseeable future.

Earlier this week, Overland Park Parks and Recreation announced on social media that Stonegate Pool would be “closed until further notice” because of an unspecified incident related to glass at the pool facility.

“We expect the pool to be closed for several days,” the post on Facebook said.

Overland Park’s Communications Manager Meg Ralph told the Post it would likely “be late next week before [the pool] reopens.”

Stonegate Pool is located near the intersection of 95th Street and Antioch Road.

Stonegate Pool has to be drained before reopening

Ralph said city pool staff have to drain the entire pool, which takes a few days.

Then, when all the water is out, they have to inspect and clean the pool well.

After that, they’ll refill the pool — a process that also takes a few days — and turn the pool filtering system back on.

From there, they still have to chlorinate the pool and balance the pool chemicals, adding an additional day or more to the process.

Another OP pool had glass incidents last year

Kate Yates, aquatics supervisor, told the Overland Park Community Development Committee in April that incidents involving glass are extremely rare — in her 20 years working in aquatics, she’d never seen one before last summer.

But still, two separate incidents involving broken glass at the Tomahawk Ridge Aquatic Center, 11950 Lowell Ave., forced that pool to close last summer.

One incident occurred in August, leading to a week-long closure.

The other happened just days before the pool closed for the season around Labor Day, forcing it to close early.

Now what?

There still isn’t an exact timeline on when Stonegate will reopen.

In the meantime, Ralph said city staff do plan to “reassess” the situation at Stonegate Pool on Monday.

Overland Park Parks and Recreation said in their initial post on social media that they’d have a follow up post alerting the public when the pool has reopened.

