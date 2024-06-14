fbpx
Kaylie McLaughlin
Community Events

How you can mark Juneteenth in Johnson County over the next week

Lead singers Michael Wayne and Misha Right perform a duet during the Funk Syndicate’s set at a 2023 Juneteenth celebration. Photo credit Evan Johnson.

A few cities and the greater Johnson County government are celebrating Juneteenth this year with a slate of community events over the next week.

Juneteenth was made a federal holiday in 2021, and some local governments have followed suit with local celebrations and now-annual events.

The holiday celebrates the day in 1865 when some of the last slaves in Texas heard about the Emancipation Proclamation, which had been signed two years earlier by President Abraham Lincoln. The day is sometimes also called Emancipation Day, Black Independence Day or Jubilee Day.

From rallies to festivals, here’s how you can mark the holiday in your Johnson County community.

Peace March and Rally in downtown Overland Park

Juneteenth in Overland Park 2021
Juneteenth 2021 in Overland Park. File photo.

Juneteenth OP at Prairiefire

  • Also on Saturday, people will gather to celebrate Juneteenth in Overland Park’s Prairiefire shopping district between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
  • A parade will begin at 10 a.m. and there will also be entertainment on site, speakers and food.
  • Chiefs mascot KC Wolf will also be at the event from noon to 1 p.m.

Juneteenth Freedom Festival in Prairie Village

Above, the 2021 Juneteenth march to downtown Overland Park. File photo.

JoCo Juneteenth Celebration at Lenexa City Center

  • On Wednesday, the Johnson County government will host its Juneteenth celebration at the Lenexa Civic Campus Commons, 17101 W. 87th Street Pkwy.
  • The theme is “The Jubilee of Juneteenth: Celebrating a Legacy of Freedom.”
  • Festivities will run from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. that evening.
  • There will be speakers, live music, crafts and other activities.

Juneteenth Freedom Day at Olathe Public Library

  • Also on Wednesday, the Olathe Public Library will mark Juneteenth with a full slate of activities and programs.
  • Visit the library for special story times, performances, crafts and other activities for people of all ages.
  • The special programming will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at both the downtown and Indian Creek library branches.
  • There will also be a Black-owned business pop up market at the Indian Creek Library.

Keep reading: Overland Park officially sponsoring two local Juneteenth events

