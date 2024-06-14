As stray animals and kittens arrive at a Kansas shelter this summer, a Lenexa service organization is making sure they have towels and adequate bedding.

Earlier this month, the Rotary Club of Lenexa helped gather more than 160 pounds of towels and bedding for the Great Plains SPCA in Merriam through its “Throw In The Towel” drive.

“It was just a non-financial way to help somebody because Great Plains is a great organization, no pun intended, and they do good stuff,” Fred Spears, a recently retired Overland Park city councilmember and current sergeant-at-arms of the Rotary Club, said. “So we thought we’d support that. We support people however we can.”

Towels are a much-needed resource for the shelter

On the list of items the SPCA needs, towels and blankets are at the top. They’re used as bedding and drying off the animals after they are bathed.

Summer is typically an active time at the shelter, and those items are especially needed, said Kyle Gabrielson, Great Plains SPCA philanthropy and engagement manager.

“In the summer months, we see a big increase in animals getting out — strays, lost animals, it’s breeding season for kittens specifically right now,” he said. “Our biggest ongoing need are towels, sheets and blankets.”

The Rotary Club frequently does community projects

The Rotary Club of Lenexa’s mission is to help others, through events like ShrimpFest and its past participation in the Lenexa Peace Poles Community Art Project.

After Great Plains SPCA CEO Tam Singer gave a speech at a club meeting earlier this year, Spears said the organization felt compelled to help.

“One of my jobs is to collect fines and raise money,” he said. “So I wanted to shift and say ‘Let’s not raise money. Let’s throw something in where it doesn’t cost anybody anything.'”

During its four weekly meetings in April, the club watched the donations pile up.

“For about a month I had all these towels in my dining room. My wife was mad,” Spears said laughing.

SPCA officials say the shelter is still in need

The towel and bedding donations also come during the shelter’s time of need for cash donations, as well.

The shelter is currently running its “Lend A Paw” Donation Match Drive, with hopes of raising $380,000 by July 31. All donations will be matched up to $150,000.

They are also always accepting donations of cleaning supplies, pet food, cat litter and pet toys, which can be dropped off at the shelter, Gabrielson said.

“We always encourage people to think about their own pets in their home, and what they need. And the shelter pets are no different. They have those same needs,” he said. “They love toys, any dog beds, tennis balls, things like that. And they don’t have to be new. The pets aren’t picky.”

While Spears said the Rotary Club didn’t conduct the donation drive for publicity, they’re happy to encourage others to help the shelter.

“One of our slogans is ‘Service Above Self.’ And this was an easy way to provide service,” he said.

