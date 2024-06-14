Merriam residents are likely to see a sharp increase in their municipal tax rate next year.

The city is considering an increase of 3.736 mills for its 2025 mill levy — or local tax — rate. That would bring the city’s municipal mill levy to 26.665 mills overall, according to early budget presentations from city staff.

That relatively sharp increase comes after a “clerical error” on budget forms last year submitted to the county and state unintentionally slashed Merriam’s 2024 property tax rate by more than four mills, from 27.665 mills down to 22.929 mills the year before.

Before that mistake, the Merriam City Council had approved lowering the 2024 property tax rate by 0.25 mills to 27.415 mills, the first proposed change to the mill levy the city had approved in more than a decade.

But the error made it a bigger change than expected, actually cutting the 2024 mill levy rate by 4.48 mills, a much more dramatic decrease than the city intended.

Still, the proposed tax increase for next year will leave the city’s mill levy rate below the level it was at before last year’s unexpectedly large cut.

What “clerical error” are we talking about?

Last year, city staff used a new form to submit the 2024 budget that is specific to special financing districts.

The city typically calculates special financing districts, such as the portion of the Interstate 35 corridor that is a tax increment financing district, separately from other revenues.

The new form that the city used to submit the 2024 budget called for all revenues to be combined, but city staff still calculated the special financing district revenues separately.

That mix-up resulted in a roughly $1 million hit to the city’s municipal revenues.

Once it caught the mistake, the city announced last year that it anticipated a property tax rate increase would be necessary for 2025 to make up the revenues.

Merriam is proposing a 26.665 mill levy rate for 2025

Finance Director Donna Oliver told the city council on Monday that the proposed 2025 budget projects a 3.736 mill increase from the 2024 mill levy rate.

Still, Oliver pointed out, that would leave the city’s mill rate roughly one mill lower than what it was in 2023.

“As you may recall, we had a clerical error that caused the 2024 budget to be artificially low, and so we’re not keeping it that low, but we are going to be able to lower it a mill over what it was before,” Oliver said.

Oliver said based on the current market value of residential property in Merriam, homeowners will pay about $913 to the city in 2025.

This is about $100 more than what Merriam residents paid in property taxes to the city in 2023, which was around $810.

How will this impact my property tax bill?

The mill levy rate is used to calculate how much in taxes a property owner pays to the city based on the assessed value of an owner’s home.

Assessed residential properties in Kansas are taxed at 11.5%, so to calculate your tax bill to the city, you multiply the assessed value of your home by .115.

A home appraised at $300,000, (roughly the average home value in Merriam, according to Zillow), will have an assessed value of $34,500.

You take your home’s assessed value and divide it by 1,000. Then multiply that number by the mill levy rate. In this case, the city is considering a mill rate next year of 26.665.

That number does not include taxes homeowners also owe to other jurisdictions, such as the county and the school district in which they reside.

Next steps:

No final budget decisions have been made yet.

Oliver said the city council will review a draft of the 2025 budget at its June 24 meeting.

The city council will consider adopting the 2025 budgeting sometime in August.

Go deeper: Watch the entire budget presentation from city staff in the embedded video below, which begins at timestamp 15:25.