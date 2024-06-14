2 men, dog rescued from house fire in Overland Park

Two men and a dog were rescued from a house fire early Friday morning in Overland Park.

Firefighters from Overland Park and Lenexa were called to the house in the area of 95th Street and Knox Drive at 5:05 a.m. for the fire.

In a news release, Overland Park Fire Media Manager Jason Rhodes said that the first arriving crews reported smoke visible from the two-story house with one person trying to get outside.

“Firefighters helped the man outside and were told of a second man who was still in the house,” Rhodes said. “Firefighters located the additional victim and a dog and helped both out of the house safely.”

OPFD also posted video of crews responding to the fire to social media site X.

Attached is a news release and scene video from this morning’s house fire at 95th & Knox. Thanks @LenexaFire @JoCoMedAct @OverlandPark_PD for assistance. pic.twitter.com/dcsRuHzR7U — Overland Park Fire (@OverlandParkFD) June 14, 2024

Both men, identified in recorded radio traffic as a father and son, were transported by Johnson County Med-Act ambulances to the University of Kansas Hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.

Rhodes said both adult men are in stable condition, and the dog was not injured.

“Firefighters then went to work attacking a bedroom fire on the second floor,” Rhodes said. “Fire damage was contained to the room of origin and the adjoining hallway.”

Rhodes says firefighters worked for about 20 minutes to control the fire and the home’s second floor sustained smoke damage.

The home did have working smoke alarms.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.