November 2, 1947 — June 12, 2024

Richard L. Skaggs, fondly known as Dick, was born on November 2, 1947, in Kansas City, Missouri. He peacefully passed away on June 12, 2024, in Lexnexa, Kansas, at the age of 76.

Dick dedicated over 40 years of his life to working as an Auto Mechanic for Dodge and Chrysler, showcasing his passion and expertise in all things mechanical. His interests extended beyond his profession, as he found joy in working on old tractors, fixing up old clocks, and any other mechanical projects that caught his attention.

Dick was a beloved brother to James Skaggs and Robert Skaggs. He is now reunited in peace with his late father Cecil Skaggs and mother Helen Skaggs.

Those who knew Dick remember him as someone who was easy to get along with and made friends with everyone he met. His friendly nature left a lasting impact on those around him.

Services honoring Dick’s life will be held at Amos Family Funeral Home on Monday, June 17, 2024, at 10:00am. Prior to the funeral, a visitation will take place on Sunday, June 16, 2024, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Following the service, interment will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery.

May Dick’s memory be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him, and may he rest in eternal peace.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.