Stephen “Chick” Savitske, 98, of Lee’s Summit, MO and Olathe, Kansas died on June 7, 2024, at the Heritage of Overland Park. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 17th at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Presentation Catholic Church, 130 NW Murray Rd., Lee’s Summit, MO 64081 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Chick was born in Hellerton, PA on December 24, 1925, to Onifer and Mary (Kosenics) Savitske. Chick worked for Western Electric for many years and that was the work that brought him and his family to Lee’s Summit in 1961. He participated in the Scouts as a Scout Master, the Freemasons, and the Winnebago Lions Club. He was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman and loved to grow and tend a vegetable garden and do woodworking. Chick was preceded in death by his wife, June and son, Scott; his parents and siblings, Michael, John, George, Charles, Anne Townsend, and Mary Bodnyk. He is survived by his son, Daniel and his wife, Melissa; a sister, Dolores Quay and life partner, Shirley Ernzen.

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.