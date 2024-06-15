2 people, including teen, injured in Shawnee stabbing, police say

Shawnee Police say two people were injured during a disturbance early Saturday afternoon.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to a house in the 5200 block of Barton Drive at 12:07 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

In a news release, Shawnee Police Department spokesperson Emily Rittman said officers responded to a report of an “armed physical disturbance.”

According to recorded radio traffic, a teenage boy was stabbed in the chest by someone with a pair of scissors. The injured boy then ran to a house down the street to call for help.

“Officers discovered that a suspect stabbed a 17-year-old male and an adult woman,” Rittman said in the release. “The teenager was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; the adult woman sustained minor injuries.”

Shawnee Police also posted about the incident on social media site X.

Around 12:13 p.m., the Shawnee Police Department, Shawnee Fire Department, and Johnson County MED-ACT responded to an armed physical disturbance in the 5200 block of Barton Drive. Officers discovered that a suspect stabbed a 17-year-old male and an adult woman. The teenager was… pic.twitter.com/gJCIYzuEzx — Shawnee KS Police Department (@shawneeKSpolice) June 15, 2024

At the scene, Shawnee detectives and a Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab technician could be seen talking to witnesses and taking photos near the house where the original disturbance allegedly occurred.

Officers also went door-to-door, talking to neighbors and looking for homes with surveillance cameras or video doorbells.

A Post reporter was near the scene when an officer recovered a gun, backpack, shirt and a pair of shoes from a neighbor’s backyard.

“Officers are actively looking for an 18-year-old male who detectives have identified,” Rittman said. “Due to an ongoing investigation, no further details will be released at this time.”

Rittman told the Post that the victim and suspect know each other.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Shawnee Police at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.