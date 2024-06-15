Your Library: Board member brings social work advocacy perspective to Library

Jenny Hrabe grew up in Johnson County, where she discovered the joys of reading at the Antioch Library as a child and then at the Spring Hill branch as a high school student.

Now as a mom in Overland Park, she and her two young daughters are avid Library patrons at multiple branches.

Hrabe has also built a rewarding career as a social worker, first serving teenagers in shelters, group homes and youth employment programs and more recently helping adults being discharged from the hospital.

With a heart for social work advocacy and a deep connection to Johnson County Library, she has found a way to blend those two passions as a new member of the Library Board. She was appointed by Commissioner Shirley Allenbrand to represent District 6 through 2028 and is excited about this impactful volunteer opportunity.

Hrabe appreciates how Johnson County Library’s branches are each distinctive, high-quality facilities that are open and welcoming to everyone.

“It’s one of the last places in our society where we can go for free, to better ourselves, and there’s all kinds of help available,” Hrabe said. “I feel like Libraries and social workers are connected in a way.”

Hrabe had wanted to serve the community in a non-profit capacity and had thought about the Library Board but wasn’t sure she was eligible, since her husband Ian is an assistant branch manager at Leawood Pioneer Library. She was transparent about that family connection and learned it wasn’t an issue. So she applied and was delighted to be selected.

“As a mom I use the Libraries nearly weekly,” she said. Her daughter Rosie, 10, attended Storytimes at Monticello and became an enthusiastic reader. Rosie joined the Tween Book Club at Leawood Pioneer and loved the book selections, especially graphic novels.

Hrabe leads Rosie’s Scout Troop, which often meets at the Oak Park or Central Resource locations. She hopes to plan a Scout visit at some point to the MakerSpace, which features 3D Printers and other cutting-edge equipment.

Hrabe’s youngest daughter, Marigold, 5, is also learning to read and regularly checks out books to curl up with at home.

“My children love to go to the Library,” she said. “It’s something I want them to have a habit of using. I would love them to be lifelong Library users.”

Hrabe especially enjoys reading memoirs and books about parenting, mental health and youth enrichment.

“I think it helps you become a critical thinker and develop empathy,” she said. She highly recommends “Full of Myself” by local artist Siobhan Gallagher; “Know My Name” by Chanel Miller; and “Crazy Brave” by Joy Harjo.

While social work often involves meeting people in crisis, Hrabe has found it to be her true calling. She spent years helping teens in challenging situations to navigate the path to adulthood. For the past eight years, she has worked for Saint Luke’s Health System, helping patients navigate a safe discharge from the hospital.

Her career has taught her the importance of compassion and supporting people in need. The work is all about listening, hearing people’s stories and connecting them to resources. “That’s what Libraries do too,” she observed.

In fact, she sees value in Johnson County Library perhaps employing a social worker in the future. Mostly, she wants to help preserve the excellent services and accessibility that make Johnson County Library a community treasure.

“It’s such a big part of our lives,” she said. “I think it’s so important to support our Libraries, providing access to all kinds of stories, books and resources. Maintaining that is an important part of a healthy society.”

When visiting Johnson County Library in-person or online, you’ll find a modern library system designed to meet the needs of our community. To learn more about the mission, vision and values of the Library, visit jocolibrary.org/about.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom