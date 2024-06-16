After a morning of heavy rain Saturday, clear skies ushered in the Advocacy and Awareness Group of Johnson County’s fifth annual “Peace March and Rally” Juneteenth celebration in downtown Overland Park.

This summer marks the first Juneteenth since Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly designated it a state holiday in October 2023. That decision came after pressure from activists from organizations such as AAGJC for Kansas to follow the Biden Administration’s designation of Juneteenth as a federal holiday in 2021.

Local officials including County Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick, Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog and Overland Park Councilman Drew Mitrisin took part in Saturday’s event.

Participants in Saturday’s peace march gathered at Overland Park City Hall and walked to Thompson Park near downtown.

The march took after the tradition of historical civil rights marches, beginning with a prayer, and rallied around messages that originated in contemporary movements, with chants like “No justice, no peace!” and “Ain’t no power like the power of the people!”.

One participant said, “I march in honor of everyone that came before us and who marched in the Civil Rights movement. And the symbolism [of marching] is everything they did for us to get here.”

The rally portion of the event burst with musicians, vendors and advocacy organizations from across the county, all while a series of speakers addressed participants.

Though much of the crowd gathered under the shade a distance from the main stage, speakers’ voices carried through the park. Those voices included poets, politicians, pastors, authors and activists.

Mayor Curt Skoog delivered the rally’s opening remarks.

Afterwards, Julie Sponagel, a member of AAGJC and an organizer of the rally, spoke about the critical importance of Juneteenth and Black history as a whole.

“Why is [the history of Juneteenth] so important to us today?” she said. “The fact remains that we have numerous systems still firmly in place today — some being actively created today — that are all about the people in power maneuvering to keep their power and the wealth that accompanies that power. And still, at the tragic expense of a diminished quality of Black life, and often the taking of that Black life.”

Many children were present at the march and rally, and guests such as celebrated children’s author Dayonne Richardson made space for them to take part in the celebration.

Other areas of the arts were well-represented, too, with performances by vocalist Brooklyn Anderson and rappers Tuan Suan and JazMeen, in addition to a poetry reading by award-winning poet M. Palowski Moore.

The rally’s keynote speaker was Darron Story, a community leader with a long history of service around Kansas City and a career in many diverse fields, including the church, the arts and local politics.

Throughout his speech, Story cited historical events which have exposed the contradictions between America’s message of freedom and its oppression of Black people, ranging back to a speech made by famed abolitionist Fredrick Douglass on July 4, 1852, in which he citedut white Americans’ hypocrisy regarding Black slaves’ civil freedoms.

Story proposed what all people in a community today must do in order to make progress on racial justice, first that all “must truly acknowledge the atrocities of slavery, or these wounds will never heal.”

Secondly, he said that all must have empathy and “walk beside” the Black community when they face oppression, and finally that all must “love each other, because love endures all things.”