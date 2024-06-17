January 19, 1936 — June 4, 2024

Fred Joe Valentine, 88, Overland Park, KS, died on June 4, 2024 in Olathe, KS.

He was born January 19, 1936, in Pittsburg, Kansas, the son of Joe Frank and Leah Leoda (Suppe) Valentine. He attended schools in Pittsburg, graduating from Pittsburg High School in 1953. He was a graduate of Wichita State University. He served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960. He had been a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church since 1967. He was employed by Belger Cartage Service, Inc. for 27 years prior to his retirement in 1999. Upon retirement he embarked on another career in volunteerism. He spent many enjoyable hours in his church’s missions and outreach and tutored adults at Literacy KC, worked for front desk at KC Cares, budgeted single moms at Community LINC, and worked at the information desk at the Nelson Atkins Museum of Art. In lieu of flowers, memorial contrition’s may be made to the church or the charity of choice.