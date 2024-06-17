JCCC Updates: Behind the scenes at the Midwest Trust Center

Johnson County Community College is proud to be home to the Midwest Trust Center (MTC), the largest performing arts venue in Johnson County.

The Midwest Trust Center opened in 1990 as the Cultural Education Center. It was built to bridge the gap between JCCC and its community through performing arts and education.

It includes four performing arts venues:

Yardley Hall, which seats 1,300;

Polsky Theatre, which seats 440;

Bodker Black Box Theatre, used by the JCCC theatre department;

And a small recital hall used by the JCCC music department.

Selecting the Midwest Trust Center series

The Center is best known for its annual series, curated by the MTC staff and community members on the Midwest Trust Center Series Program Advisory Committee. MTC has 11 full-time staff (plus 30-35 part-time staff) who organize and present the Midwest Trust Center series each year.

The MTC series presents between 25 and 40 shows each season. Each season includes a variety of options with something for everyone — from off-Broadway tours to country concerts, from child-friendly musicians to contemporary dance.

The Midwest Trust Center is home to the first-ever digital artists-in-residence, Kansas City’s Opus 76 Quartet. Learn more about the Midwest Trust Centers’ artists-in-residence and their upcoming performances in MTC’s series.

Each year, the Midwest Trust Center staff and Advisory Committee aims to select a diverse, well-rounded season of performances representative of the interests of the community and the greater Kansas City Metro.

2024-2025 Season highlights

June 17, 2024, is the first day of single-sale tickets for the Midwest Trust Center’s 2024-2025 season. Stacie McDaniel, Executive Director of the Midwest Trust Center, shared some of the performances she’s most excited to present in the coming year:

Spider-Man: ‘Across the Spiderverse’ Live in Concert. Enjoy the movie on a colossal HD screen while a full orchestra, a scratch DJ on turntables, and percussion and electronic instrumentalists perform the film’s iconic score.

The Addams Family musical, a devilishly delightful musical comedy based on the bizarre and beloved characters by legendary cartoonist Charles Addams.

“R.E.S.P.E.C.T” the musical, an electrifying tribute celebrating the music of the legendary Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

New Dance Partners: The Ultimate Collaboration. MTC enlisted four choreographers to create original works for four local dance companies to perform at the world premiere on the Yardley Hall stage. The collaborative partners are:

The Kansas City Ballet, working with Peter Chu

Owen/Cox Dance Group, working with Alexander Anderson

Störling Dance Theater, working with Hélène Simoneau

Regina Klenjoski Dance Company, working with Kia S. Smith (based in Wichita)

Another season highlight is new family-specific programming and a new family pricing tier. For these performances, adult tickets are $20, and children’s tickets (ages 3-18) are $10. There are five shows in this ticket tier:

‘Leonardo! A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster,’ brings the work of author and illustrator Mo Willems to life using hundreds of illustrated paper puppets, book pages, two-dimensional props, furry monster puppets, and songs. Like all Manual Cinema productions, you’re invited to watch the big screen like a traditional movie or watch the artists below it as they create the story in real-time.

What If Puppets ‘Shiver Me Paintbrush: A Pirate’s Adventure in Art,’ join First Mate Mâché, a seasick pirate who is an artist at heart, and Captain Colorful. When Colorful flies away, Mâché must strike off to find the captain. Along the way he learns to use artists’ tools and meets new friends.

Lyric Opera of Kansas City presents ‘Maya and the Magic Ring’, an opera for families with kids in grades K-5. It features music by Lori Laitman and libretto by Dana Gioia.

Omnium Circus ‘I’m Possible,’ a world-renowned, fully inclusive circus company brings excitement, thrills and joy.

‘The Pa’akai We Bring,’ follows multiple generations of salt farmers on Kauai Island, Hawaii. It includes hula dance, live music, original songs, and plenty of audience participation.

Community Arts Education

In addition to its annual series, the Midwest Trust Center presents performances for school groups, students and teachers. Tickets are discounted to $5 or less per student per show, and schools with limited resources can apply for free tickets and free bus services through MTC.

The Midwest Trust Center also participates in the Kennedy Center Partners in Education Program with the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. This program provides professional development sessions that show teachers how to connect performing arts with another subject area to meet learning objectives in both disciplines.

MTC also has an Arts Education artist-in-residence – What If Puppets (formerly Paul Mesner Puppets). What If Puppets uses humor and heart to present stories that connect to the social and emotional experiences of young audiences. View the schedule of upcoming What If Puppets shows on MTC’s website.

To learn more about Arts Education programming and opportunities with the Midwest Trust Center, visit our website, or contact Kara Armstrong, Program Director for Arts Education, at 913-469-8500; ext. 4221.

Get involved and save your seat today

Interested in supporting the performing arts and arts education in Johnson County? Become a Vol*Star! MTC is always looking for volunteer ushers, ticket-takers, greeters, and other roles. Complete your application on MTC’s website and enjoy performances for free while giving back to the community.

And if you’re interested in attending any MTC events, save your seat today! Purchase tickets for the 2024-2025 season at jccc.edu/midwest-trust-center.