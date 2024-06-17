While acknowledging the total cost of hosting a World Cup is bound to be much higher, Johnson County commissioners voted their intention to chip in $1.5 million to organizing efforts because of the potential business windfall the tournament could bring.

At their meeting last Thursday, commissioners voted 6-2 to go along with the request from KC2026, the metrowide World Cup organizing committee. Commissioners Charlotte O’Hara and Michael Ashcraft dissented.

The worldwide soccer tournament has not been played in the United States since 1994 and Kansas City is one of 16 host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico for the 2026 event.

Six matches will be played at Arrowhead Stadium from June 11 through July 19, 2026. That includes a quarterfinal match on July 11.

Pam Kramer of the nonprofit KC2026 organizing group described a tournament to commissioners that will see a level of interest unheard of in the Kansas City area. Some five billion people worldwide will watch over the course of the World Cup, she said. The tournament is expected to have a $652.6 million economic impact in the region.

“This is our shot”

Johnson County will play an important role, as well.

For Kansas City to become a host, organizers had to guarantee 55,000 hotel rooms within a two-and-a-half-hour radius. Kramer said about 33% of the rooms will be in Kansas and half of those Kansas rooms are in Johnson County.

The Overland Park Sheraton is also being considered as a “base camp” to house a national team that would practice at the Sporting KC training center in Kansas City, Kansas.

On Thursday, the majority of commissioners were enthusiastic about the tournament’s potential as an economic catalyst.

Chairman Mike Kelly recalled a long list of major sporting events in Kansas City, but said none will come close to the attention the World Cup will bring.

“I doubt that even with our entire budget dedicated to this that we could ever buy this kind of advertising opportunity again,” Kelly said. “This is our shot, this is our unique opportunity in history to leave a legacy.”

Commissioner Jeff Meyers concurred.

“The return on our investment in this situation I believe is going to be outstanding. Not just good,” he said.

Commissioners Shirley Allenbrand and Janeé Hanzlick said the tourism will give all local business a boost and will provide opportunities to help businesses that have been hurt during COVID shutdowns in recent years. The money would be drawn from a reserve of federal COVID relief funds meant for that purpose.

More costs are expected to come with hosting the World Cup

At the same time, commissioners said they want to be realistic about the other costs of hosting such a large event.

Commissioner Becky Fast said the surge in tourists will necessitate more law enforcement, ambulance, cybersecurity and public transit service.

“I could see $10 million to $15 million,” for that increased need, she said. “I think we need to start planning that before 2025 is here.”

Fast also suggested some Johnson County cities might consider loosening restrictions on short-term rentals like Airbnb during the tournament. (Several local cities in recent months have, in fact, made moves to tighten regulations for such rental properties.)

Deputy County Manager Julie Karins said an internal working group also plans to look at those challenges.

Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara, who did not vote for the funding, also mentioned the heavy burden expected during the tournament for public safety and transportation.

“We have no idea how much that will cost us,” she said.

O’Hara noted the tight budget county officials face for next year as the commission considered rolling back its taxing rate.

“For you to come in and ask for this funding, it’s problematic,” she said. “If this money is given to you it’s simply a downpayment.”

Commissioner Michael Ashcraft also expressed reservations about the use of COVID funds.

Other spending needs vs. World Cup

Competition for the funds was in evidence earlier in the morning Thursday, when commissioners considered and decided to set aside $385,000 for remediation of a contaminated pond at the former Kuhlman Die Casting plant site.

Members of the Good Faith Network, a Johnson County interfaith organization, also have been pressing for the county to commit to creating an affordable housing fund to work toward reducing homelessness.

Three members spoke at the beginning of the commission meeting Thursday on that topic.

LaDonna Williams, of Leawood, mentioned the upcoming vote on World Cup funding and acknowledged the value of the future Kuhlman site as a park and the World Cup tourism.

“However the thought of investing $1.5 million to support visitors to Arrowhead for six soccer games instead of potentially investing permanently on housing for Johnson County residents doesn’t add up for us,” she said.