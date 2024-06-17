Merikay Boucher Lott, 83, a resident of Prairie Village, passed away on June 15, 2024, in her home among loving family and friends. She was born October 15, 1940, in Elgin, Illinois to Marguerite and James “Poppy” Boucher. Merikay was united in marriage to James Edward Lott on October 5, 1963 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Kansas City, Mo. Filled with an adventuresome spirit and an abundance of kindness, Merikay was also an entrepreneur, mother, grandmother, and a friend to many. She is survived by her loving husband of sixty years, Dr. James E. Lott and their three sons, William Derek of Prairie Village, KS; James Cutler (wife Kandi and grandchildren, Liam, Quinci and Colbi) of Monarch Beach, California; and Garrett Mason (wife Michelle and grandchildren Ryker and Mason) of St. Louis, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Barnes-Jewish Hospital Lung Transplant Center in St. Louis, Missouri, (https://www.barnesjewish.org/giving) or to an organization of your choice. Messages of love and care may be shared with the family here.