An apartment project in downtown Mission is poised for a key vote next week.

The Mission City Council on June 26 will consider a motion to approve the preliminary development plan for Mission Beverly, a proposed two-building apartment complex on either side of Martway Street near the Powell Community Center.

This is the final approval developers need to begin constructing the complex, which has already received approval for a 75% tax abatement.

Mission Beverly proposes a two-building, multi-story project

Indianapolis-based developer Milhaus is planning two separate buildings, one on either side of Martway Street at Beverly Avenue, totaling more than 250 units.

On the north side of Martway is a 300,000 square foot, four-story building with 204 residential units and a 1,500 square foot retail space.

On the south side of Martway is a 53,500 square foot, three-story building with 57 residential units.

The project calls for building the larger of the two apartment buildings on top of what is currently Beverly Park.

In exchange for building on top of the park, developers are giving the city $500,000 — which the city is considering as a source for funding for a transformed Rock Creek Trail in downtown Mission.

City council approval would clear way for construction

The planning commission on April 29 recommended the city council approve the preliminary development plan, a move that is being considered on the council’s June 26 agenda.

If the city council votes in favor of the preliminary development plan, then developers will have the green light to begin construction of the project.

The buildings on the south side of Martway, which were vacant office spaces, have already been demolished to make way for the Beverly project.

Councilmember Ben Chociej at the June 5 community development committee meeting said he supports the project overall.

“I’m excited about this land use, I think it’s a good project, as I mentioned before,” Chociej said. “I think it’s a good fit for parcels that are really underused and didn’t otherwise have a lot of prospects going for builds on some of them that we’d heard of.”

Next steps:

If the city council approves the preliminary development plan on June 26, then a final development plan will go before the planning commission.

Final development plans do not appear before city councils for approval.

