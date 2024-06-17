fbpx
Development
Juliana Garcia
Development

New apartment complex in downtown Mission poised for key vote

Mission Milhaus apartments rendering
A rendering of the Mission Beverly apartments as proposed by Indianapolis-based developer Milhaus. Above, the corner of Beverly Avenue and Martway Street facing east. Image via city documents.

An apartment project in downtown Mission is poised for a key vote next week.

The Mission City Council on June 26 will consider a motion to approve the preliminary development plan for Mission Beverly, a proposed two-building apartment complex on either side of Martway Street near the Powell Community Center.

This is the final approval developers need to begin constructing the complex, which has already received approval for a 75% tax abatement.

Mission Beverly proposes a two-building, multi-story project

  • Indianapolis-based developer Milhaus is planning two separate buildings, one on either side of Martway Street at Beverly Avenue, totaling more than 250 units.
  • On the north side of Martway is a 300,000 square foot, four-story building with 204 residential units and a 1,500 square foot retail space.
  • On the south side of Martway is a 53,500 square foot, three-story building with 57 residential units.
  • The project calls for building the larger of the two apartment buildings on top of what is currently Beverly Park.
  • In exchange for building on top of the park, developers are giving the city $500,000 — which the city is considering as a source for funding for a transformed Rock Creek Trail in downtown Mission.
Rendering of Rock Creek Trail improvements in Mission
A possibility of what could become the new and improved Rock Creek Trail in downtown Mission. The city wants to use the $500,000 from Milhaus to help make the transformation possible. Above, the Rock Creek Park option. Image via city documents.

City council approval would clear way for construction

  • The planning commission on April 29 recommended the city council approve the preliminary development plan, a move that is being considered on the council’s June 26 agenda.
  • If the city council votes in favor of the preliminary development plan, then developers will have the green light to begin construction of the project.
  • The buildings on the south side of Martway, which were vacant office spaces, have already been demolished to make way for the Beverly project.
  • Councilmember Ben Chociej at the June 5 community development committee meeting said he supports the project overall.
  • “I’m excited about this land use, I think it’s a good project, as I mentioned before,” Chociej said. “I think it’s a good fit for parcels that are really underused and didn’t otherwise have a lot of prospects going for builds on some of them that we’d heard of.”

Next steps:

  • If the city council approves the preliminary development plan on June 26, then a final development plan will go before the planning commission.
  • Final development plans do not appear before city councils for approval.

About the author

Juliana Garcia
Juliana Garcia

👋 Hi! I’m Juliana Garcia, and I cover Prairie Village and northeast Johnson County for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Roeland Park and graduated from Shawnee Mission North before going on to the University of Kansas, where I wrote for the University Daily Kansan and earned my bachelor’s degree in  journalism. Prior to joining the Post in 2019, I worked as an intern at the Kansas City Business Journal.

